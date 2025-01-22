Breaking News

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry has won his long-running legal battle against the publisher of the Sun, as well as 'substantial' damages and an unprecedented apology.

Prince Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators between 1996 to 2011.

Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has accepted - for the first time - unlawful activity at The Sun. The media group apologised for the intrusion into Harry’s private live, and apologised for the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, ‘in particular during his younger years’.

NGN also conceded that Lord Watson had his phone hacked and was placed under surveillance between 2009 and 2011 when he was a serving MP investigating the phone hacking scandal.

The case was delayed yesterday due to discussions around settlements. After two earlier requests for adjournments on Tuesday, understood to be related to the settlement discussions, Mr Justice Fancourt refused a third request for a delay as both sides had had "ample time to seek to resolve their differences".

Harry's lawyer David Sherborne arriving at the High Court this morning. Picture: Alamy

The media organisation offered a 'full and unequivocal' apology for the intrusion into Prince Harry's private life and agreed to pay 'substantial' damages.

NGN apologised to Harry, saying: "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.

"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years."

"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to Lord Watson for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in Government by the News of the World during the period 2009- 2011. This includes him being placed under surveillance in 2009 by journalists at the News of the World and those instructed by them.

"NGN also acknowledges and apologises for the adverse impact this had on Lord Watson's family and has agreed to pay him substantial damages.

"In addition, in 2011 News International received information that information was being passed covertly to Lord Watson from within News International. We now understand that this information was false, and Lord Watson was not in receipt of any such confidential information. NGN apologises fully and unequivocally for this."

