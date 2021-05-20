Obama says “footage and records” of UFOs do exist

Barack Obama has confirmed the existence of "footage and records" of UFOs. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The former president of the United States has confirmed that “footage and records” of unidentified flying objects exist.

In an interview with James Corden on Tuesday, Barack Obama confirmed that footage exists of what the government calls “unidentified aerial phenomena”.

“What is true… is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don’t know exactly what they are, we can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory,” Mr Obama told CBS.

“They did not have an easily explainable pattern.

“And so, you know I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

Whilst talk of UFOs in the US was largely confined to small groups of society, a report on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday has awakened new, and reasonably serious, interest.

A number of reliable sources and witnesses were interviewed, including a former pilot who claimed to have seen unidentified objects in the air “every day for at least a couple years”.

John Ratcliffe, former US intelligence director, said there are "a lot more" UFO sightings than people think. Picture: PA

The report from CBS comes a month before the defence department and intelligence agencies are planning to release an official report on unidentified aerial phenomena, a report that, according to Donald Trump’s former intelligence director John Ratcliffe, will show that there have been “a lot more” sightings of UFOs than have currently been disclosed.

“We are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain,” said Mr Ratcliffe.

“Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.”