‘I had my star before the game started’: Olga Carmona’s heartbreaking tribute to father after Spain's World Cup triumph

Olga Carmona shared the tribute on Sunday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Olga Carmona shared an emotional tribute to her father on Sunday after she discovered he had died in the aftermath of Spain’s World Cup victory.

Carmona, 23, who scored the only goal of Sunday’s game, was told just minutes after Spain’s win about the death of her father.

Her father died on Friday after a long fight with illness but her family made the decision to keep the news from her ahead of the World Cup final, according to Spanish media outlet Relevo.

After learning of the news, the left-back posted a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Sunday evening, as she wrote: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

The Spanish FA also wrote online: "We deeply regret to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father.

"The footballer learnt the sad news after the World Cup final. We love you, Olga, you are part of Spanish football history.

"We send out most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

"We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

Carmona was named player of the match in Sunday’s game after her 29th minute goal was the only one of the game and secured Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup in a 1-0 win against Sarina Wiegman's England.

A statement from Real Madrid read: “Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

Fans flooded Carmona’s comments after the heartbreaking news, as one wrote: “A lot of strength, Olguita. With you, captain. RIP.”

While another said: “How beautiful that first sentence you leave, Olga. Life is very unfair and something like this should never happen. The whole world is with you right now.

“He is proud of you from above and will never leave you. Rest in peace."