Sara Sharif's mother pays tribute to 'angelic' daughter, after father and stepmother found guilty of murder

Sara Sharif's mother Olga has paid tribute. Picture: Surrey Police

By Alice Padgett

Sara Sharif's mother, Olga Sharif, has paid tribute to her "angelic" daughter after the ten-year-old's father and stepmother were found guilty of murdering her.

Ms Sharif said her daughter "could brighten up the darkest room", after a ten-week trial in which the jury heard of a litany of abuse by Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30.

Olga said: "My dear Sara, I ask God to please take care of my little girl, she was taken too soon.

"Sara had beautiful brown eyes and an angelic voice. Sara's smile could brighten up the darkest room.

"Everyone who knew Sara will know her unique character, her beautiful smile and loud laugh.

"She will always be in our hearts, her laughter will bring warmth to our lives.

"We miss Sara very much. Love you princess."

Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

Sara was removed from her parents at birth by social workers, in 2013, to due concern about the safety of her and her siblings.

In 2019, Sara returned to live with her mother, but after Sara disclosed alleged abuse to her social worker, Guildford family court agreed that Sara would return to live with her father and stepmother.

Sara died on August 8 2023 at her home in Woking, Surrey. She was found with dozens of injuries.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of family members of Sara Sharif (left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Her uncle Faisal Malik was found not guilty of murder but guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey heard how Sara had been hooded, burned and beaten during more than two years of abuse.

The judge adjourned sentencing until next Tuesday, telling jurors the case had been "extremely stressful and traumatic".

Sara was beaten to death four years after taxi driver Sharif was awarded custody, despite accusations of abuse against him, jurors heard.

Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said Sharif had gone on to create a "culture of violent discipline", where assaults on Sara had "become completely routine, completely normalised".

He alleged Sharif had meant to cause her serious harm and the other two defendants took part in the abuse, encouraged or helped him.

The convictions raise questions about the past involvement of the family court and social services in Sara's case.

The defendants had fled to Pakistan after Sara died at the family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 8 2023.

Sharif called police when he arrived in Islamabad and confessed he had beaten her up "too much".