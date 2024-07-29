Live

Olympics LIVE: Team GB wins first gold of games

29 July 2024, 11:26 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 12:49

Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics

The eventing team defend their title to win Team GB's first gold of the Olympics.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in the men's 10m synchronised platform final - but Team GB's wait for gold could end today in cross-country mountain biking, gymnastics or eventing.

In the cross-country mountain biking as Tom Pidcock also looks to defend his crown in Paris.

Team GB added a pair of medals on a dramatic Sunday, as Adam Peaty missed out on a men’s 100m breaststroke by just 0.02 seconds in a heartbreaking finish. Peaty won silver, while Kimberley Woods took home bronze in the canoe slalom.

Follow below for all the latest

Another full day of action for Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

Nadal and Djokovic go head to head in second round of tennis

Rafael Nadal plays Novak Djokovic in the men's singles second round, making it their 60th time meeting.

It's the first time the pair will play each other since the 2022 Roland Garros quarter finals. The last time they faced each other at the Olympics was 2008.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head history narrowly by 30-29.

Martha Dean

BREAKING: Team GB wins first gold of games

Team GB has won gold in eventing jumping.

The team of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen defended their eventing crown, with France taking silver and Japan claiming bronze.

Martha Dean

Team GB progress to to 400m individual medley final

Katie Shanahan and Freya Colbert have both secured a place in the women's 400m individual medley final.

Colbert came third in her heat with a time of 4:37.62 while Shanahan secured the last place in the final with a time of 4:40.40.

They take to the pool tonight.

Martha Dean

Team GB push for gold in eventing jumping team final

Team GB are head to head with France in the race for gold in eventing jumping

Tom McEwen puts Team GB on top after a clear round. Laura Collett will be the final rider to head out to complete the team jump. 

Britain are aiming to defend their title in the team final.

Martha Dean

Team GB in mountain biking, swimming and gymnastics finals this afternoon

Day 3 has already seen Tom Daley and Noach Williams take silver in the men's 10m diving synchro.

Still to come is Tom Pidcock defending his gold medal in the men's mountain biking final and Duncan Scott and Matt Richards in the 200m freestyle final.

Martha Dean

GB's Liam Pitchford takes on Vicky Wu in table tennis

The six-times English National Champion is playing Fiji's Vicky Wu in the first round of the men's table tennis singles.

Pitchford plays Wu at the South Paris Arena.

Martha Dean

Tom Daley and Noah Williams take silver in 10m synchro final

Tom Daley and Noah Williams have won silver in the 10m diving synchro final. 

The pair were neck and neck with Canada, but pulled away with a mammoth score of 85.55 on their third dive. They were beaten by China's Hao Yang and Junjie Lian.

The medal adds a bit of silver to Daley's Olympic medal collection, who already has three bronzes and a gold. It's Williams' first medal at the games. 

Martha Dean

Peaty wins silver - as Team GB's wait for gold goes on

Adam Peaty has won silver in the 100m breaststroke final - after Italian Nicolò Martinenghi denied Team GB their first gold in Paris by two-hundredths of a second.

Team GB legend Peaty clinched the silver in the final - sharing second place with American Nic Fink.

Peaty swam 59.05 - but was pipped by Martinenghi who swam 59.03 to win gold in the pool.

Peaty was unable to join the great Michael Phelps in the record books after suffering his first individual defeat in an Olympics final.

Georgina Greer

BREAKING: Andy Murray and Dan Evans defy odds to beat Japan in Men's Doubles

Over in the Roland-Garros Stadium, something special has just happened.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans managed to turn what looked like the Scot's final match into a brilliant victory for Team GB.

After losing the opening set, the Brits managed to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in the second to level it up.

In the first-to-ten third set, Murray and Evans took EIGHT STRAIGHT POINTS to turn 9-3 into 11-9 and win the match.

Remarkable.

Georgina Greer

'Something we've dreamed about for a long time'

Divers Scarlet Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper have spoken of their Olympic success to LBC.

The pair won bronze in the three metre synchronised diving yesterday - Team GB's first medal of the competition.

It was the first Olympic medal for Great Britain in women's diving for 64 years.

The pair finished behind winners China and second place USA.

They say it's made all of the sacrifices they've made worth it.

Yasmin said it feels "really special and amazing".

"When we saw the scoreboard come up and realised that we had a bronze medal, it was crazy to be honest.

"It's something we've dreamed about for a long-time now,

"As children, internally, it's something you want, you desire, you see all of those athletes out there doing and one day you hope it's you.

"And for us yesterday, that was that day."

Scarlett told LBC the preparation for the event was "pretty intense".

"It consumes both of our lives," she said, adding they train up to five hours a day.

Flaminia Luck

