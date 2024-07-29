Live

Olympics LIVE: Team GB wins first gold of games

Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics

The eventing team defend their title to win Team GB's first gold of the Olympics.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in the men's 10m synchronised platform final - but Team GB's wait for gold could end today in cross-country mountain biking, gymnastics or eventing.

In the cross-country mountain biking as Tom Pidcock also looks to defend his crown in Paris.

Team GB added a pair of medals on a dramatic Sunday, as Adam Peaty missed out on a men’s 100m breaststroke by just 0.02 seconds in a heartbreaking finish. Peaty won silver, while Kimberley Woods took home bronze in the canoe slalom.

Follow below for all the latest