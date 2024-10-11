One dead and 12 trapped 1,000ft underground in former Colorado gold mine

By Emma Soteriou

One person is dead and 12 are trapped 1,000ft underground after a lift malfunctioned at a former Colorado gold mine.

A rescue effort is under way for the visitors who remain stuck underground at the site, Governor Jared Polis' office said.

People became trapped due to an equipment malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine.

An issue with the lift system created "severe danger" for those aboard. They were around 500ft into the mine at the time.

Rescue teams were able to pull 11 people to safety who were stuck at the halfway point. A further 12 remain trapped.

Those at the bottom of the mine have access to blankets, chairs and water, and are communicating with rescue teams, authorities said.

At least four have suffered minor injuries, including back and neck pain, and are being treated at the scene.

Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said: "I have the utmost confidence in the work my crews are doing and I hope our friends in Teller County feel the passion and heart they have to perform these rescues and to keep them safe.

"We're here to help our neighbours when they need us."

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine opened in the 1800s and was closed in the 1960s, but still operates tours.

The website describes a one-hour tour in which visitors descend 100 stories into the Earth. It says visitors can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram.

Mr Polis said in a statement that the state was sending resources for the rescue effort.

"We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation," said Mr Polis.

Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located south west of Colorado Springs.