Biden tells Trump to 'get a life' in Hurricane Milton row as death toll continues to rise following storm

President Biden has slammed Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the government's response ot Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump, telling him to "get a life" and try to help people impacted by hurricanes Milton and Helene rather than spreading misinformation.

Speaking on Thursday, the president condemned the "reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow".

It came after the worst of Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, with at least 11 confirmed to have died as of Thursday evening.

Among the deaths recorded, two were in Pinellas County, three in Volusia County, and five in St Lucie County.

A further death was recorded after a tree fell on a vehicle in Citrus County, killing the driver.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the total number is not yet completely clear as rescue workers continue to make their way through floodwaters and debris.

Local residents have been urged to remain inside amid warnings that the worst may still yet come. It is due to flooding and water levels still rising across several areas on the Florida coast.

President Biden delivers remarks on Hurricane Milton at the White House. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the White House, and Mr Biden personally, have been embroiled in an ongoing row with Mr Trump over the government response to both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Mr Biden hit out at Mr Trump for making false claims about the disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at 750 dollars (£575).

The 750 dollars is an immediate need disbursement, Mr Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, nappies and baby formula

"That 750 dollars that they're talking about, Mr Trump and all those other people know it's a lie to suggest that's all they're going to get," Mr Biden said.

Florida Residents Prepare For Hurricane Milton. Picture: Getty

"It's just bizarre," he said. "They got to stop this. They're being so damn un-American with the way they're talking about this stuff."

Asked if he planned to speak with Mr Trump to urge him to stop, the president said he would not, but followed that with a message delivered directly into TV cameras: "Mr President Trump, former president Trump, get a life, man. Help these people."

At one point he suggested that first responders trying to save lives had been subjected to "death penalties", though it was unclear whether he meant to say "death threats".

More than 2 million without power as Hurricane Milton slams Florida

Officials said on Thursday that "everything in Milton's path is gone" as Mr DeSantis launched over 100 rescue missions across the state.

Millions of terrified residents fled Florida after Mr Biden warned Milton would be "one of the most destructive hurricanes of the century".

Dramatic footage showed extensive damage to the roof of the Tropicana Field Stadium in Tampa.

The bare steel structure of the field's dome was exposed to the elements after sections of fabric were torn from the roof.

Maximum sustained winds of 120mph struck the coast as the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday.

The storm knocked out power for some 2.8 million Floridians, with 100,000 currently displaced in shelters.