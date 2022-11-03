Two victims of Manchester Arena bomb including Saffie, 8, 'could have been saved' as emergency services slammed

3 November 2022, 14:38 | Updated: 3 November 2022, 16:27

Saffie-Rose Roussos and John Atkinson were victims of the Manchester Arena Bombingd
Saffie-Rose Roussos and John Atkinson were victims of the Manchester Arena Bombingd. Picture: PA/Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

There was a ‘possibility’ that the youngest victim in the Manchester Arena Bombing in 2017 could have been saved, a damning report has revealed today.

Little Saffie-Rose Roussos was eight-years-old when she was killed in the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

The concert was over by 10.30pm and members of the 14,500-strong audience had started making their way out via the city room.

Just one minute later, Salman Abedi walked towards the crowd near the exit doors and detonated his deadly device – with intentions to kill and injure as many people as possible.

In total, 22 people died and hundreds were left injured and traumatised.

The 22 Manchester Arena bombing victims
The 22 Manchester Arena bombing victims. Picture: police/family

The second part of the public inquiry had today revealed that Saffie and 28-year-old John Atkinson could have survived if the response by emergency services to the explosion had been better.

Saffie Rose Roussos
Saffie Rose Roussos. Picture: Family / Inquiry
John Atkinson
John Atkinson. Picture: Family handout/inquiry

Chairman Sir John Saunders started the public inquiry into the bombings in 2019. His findings have been divided into a three-part report.

The first report looked into the security for the arena, the second part – published today – looked into the emergency service report and the third will look into whether it could have been prevented.

Abedi was known to security services and the inquiry will also look at his background and radicalisation.

The bomber’s brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed for life in August 2020 for his part in the attacks – which he admitted.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hashem Abedi
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hashem Abedi. Picture: Alamy

In today’s publication Mr Saunders concluded that there was ‘only a remote possibility that [Saffie] could have survived with different treatment and care.

“On the evidence that I have accepted, what happened to Saffie-Rose Roussos represents a terrible burden of injury,

“It is highly likely that her death was inevitable even if the most comprehensive and advanced medical treatment had ben initiated immediately after injury.”

Speaking after the publication, Nicola Brook – a solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter – who speaks for five Manchester Arena victims’ families, including the family of Saffie, said: “This damning report reveals what the families knew all along, that all the organisations meant to protect their loved ones failed on an enormous and unfathomable scale.

Manchester Arena attacks vigils
Manchester Arena attacks vigils. Picture: Getty

"To compound the families' pain, they were then forced to listen to denials, excuses and finger-pointing rather than admissions of the terrible mistakes made.

“Saffie's parents Andrew and Lisa have pushed to get answers about what happened to their beautiful daughter over five and a half incredibly traumatic years.

"After initially believing the blast had killed Saffie instantly, the pain of that loss was compounded by learning that she had lived for over an hour."

The scathing report also confirmed that John Atkinson, a 28-year-old healthcare worker, could have been saved. He said that Mr Atkinson’s injuries were ‘survivable’ but that he didn’t receive the ‘treatment and care’ that he should have.

Following the publication, his family said: “It is now clear beyond any doubt that on the night of the bombing John was totally failed at every stage, both by the private medical providers at the Arena, ETUK and the emergency services.

“As the report says, timely medical treatment to stop or slow John's catastrophic bleeding and get him to hospital would have saved him.

"He was left, dying, without his dignity, on the floor when it should have been obvious to medics that he needed to get straight to hospital.

"As we know from witnesses, John kept asking if he was going to die. John must have known that he was dying and the pain that causes us is too great to put into words. This should simply never have been allowed to happen.

"The apology from North West Ambulance Service means nothing unless they act rapidly on this report to ensure that no family ever has to go through this horrific experience again.”

Mr Saunders delivered a statement at the Manchester Hall after his report was published at 2.30pm today.

Victims and families were given the report before it had been published and outside of the hall a minute’s silence was observed by the public and media.

He said: “I believe that I have reached the correct conclusions about what went wrong.

“I have had the assistance of many very clever and hardworking people to all of whom I am grateful.

“I also hope that this inquiry will make a difference and that things that went wrong on May 22 will never be repeated.

“This is a hope which is shared by the Home Secretary, and I hope we can work together to achieve that aim.

“I am confident that all of the rescue services are also determined that this should never happen.”

Sebastian was murdered by his mother and stepfather

Cruel mother and stepdad who murdered son, 15, after brutal campaign of torture jailed for life

Gene Wilders as Willy wonka

Thief dubbed 'Willy Wonka' after spree of chocolate thefts in North Wales

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation - but mortgage holders are set to suffer as a result

Millions face mortgage misery: What the Bank of England's interest rate rise means for you

Home Office In London

Teenage boy allegedly raped at hotel being used to house refugees

Fr Sean Sheehy delivers controversial homily

Worshippers walk out after Irish priest says same sex relationships are 'mortal sin' and transgenderism is 'lunacy'

The Bank of England hiked rates

Britain faces 'longest recession in history' as Bank of England hikes interest rate 0.75% to 3%

Imran Khan addresses supporters at a 'true freedom march' on October 28

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan 'shot in the leg' in assassination attempt

Andrew Bridgen faces a five-day suspension

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen faces five-day suspension from Commons over 'cavalier' attitude to rules

Jeremy Goodale (l) and Willard Miller (r) accused of murdering Spanish teacher Nohema Graber over a bad grade

Two US teenagers killed Spanish teacher over 'bad grade', court hears

David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences

Morgue monster David Fuller admits 16 more sexual offences against 23 women's bodies

A majority of Brits now regret Brexit but the issue remains divisive

Majority of Brits now regret Brexit, new poll finds - after public anger at cost of living and inflation

Gareth Southgate slammed for controversial comments about migrant workers in Qatar

Gareth Southgate slammed for claiming Qatar workers "united" in wanting World Cup

James Corden is in more hot water over using other comics' jokes

James Corden under fire in second 'joke theft' spat after critics say he repeated Noel Fielding gag on Late Late Show

Heavy rain sparked chaos on the roads this morning in and around London

‘Biblical’ rain pours down over London with flash floods and part of M25 blocked as Storm Claudio batters Britain

Matt Hancock is reportedly getting paid £400k to appear on I'm a Celeb

Matt Hancock ‘getting paid £400,000 for doing I’m A Celeb’

Bancroft Park, where the attack took place

Boy, 12, left with 'significant burns' by thugs who set fire to him - after asking if he 'wanted to see a magic trick'

Bounty bars will be removed from some Celebrations boxes in a pre-Christmas trial

End of the Bounty bar? Chocolates removed from Celebrations tubs in pre-Christmas trial

The government is facing a judicial review over its treatment of migrants, the immigration minister has said

Government facing legal challenge over migrant overcrowding in Manston

A video appears to show a KFC worker scraping the bottom of their shoe with a cooking utensil

TikTok video appears to show a KFC worker cleaning their shoe with a cooking utensil

Eloise Jackson died after the "tragic collision"

Mother 'screamed in horror' as daughter, 7, killed in collision with lorry outside home

The migrants waiting at Victoria

Cold, hungry migrants stranded in London after 'error' - with one teenager left to sleep on the streets
Russia has warned of impending nuclear war

Five nuclear powers 'on brink of war', Russia claims - which will have 'catastrophic consequences'
Hiring female police officers doesn't help because women can be misogynistic too, says women's rights activist

Hiring female police officers doesn't help because they can be misogynistic too, says women's rights activist
The girl's letter pleaded for help from the outside world

'We really need your help': Migrant children throw letter over wall begging for help to escape 'prison'
police are hunting for Ron Domi

Police urgently hunting for a man after a woman was raped in the woods during broad daylight
The Tories need to get a grip on immigration, an MP has wanred

Not tackling immigration 'could lead to resurgence of UKIP', warns Tory MP and former UKIP deputy leader

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces
Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

