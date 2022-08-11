OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's murder

The model was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A US OnlyFans model has been arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of murdering her boyfriend.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was held in Laupaheoheo, on the Big Island, by Hawaii County police and the US Marshals Service on suspicion of second degree murder with a deadly weapon.

She was being held at the East Hawaii Detention Centre awaiting her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

A police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported Clenney, an OnlyFans model, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in April.

Read more: Man who died after shootings in Scotland named as 47-year-old John MacKinnon

Her Miami defence lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the newspaper Clenney was in Hawaii while in rehab for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were co-operating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," he said.

"We look forward to clearing her name in court."