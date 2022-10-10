OnlyFans model nicknamed 'Fake Barbie' due in court after admitting killing boyfriend

10 October 2022, 13:53 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 13:58

Abigail White
Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

By Kit Heren

An OnlyFans model dubbed 'Fake Barbie' is due in court today after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of her boyfriend.

Abigail White, 24, is set to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (October 10) accused of murdering Bradley Lewis, 22, a father of four.

Ms White admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter in July this year after Mr Lewis' death from a single stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the couple's house in the Kingswood area of the city on the evening of March 25.

Abigail Lewis
Abigail Lewis. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

Mr Lewis was rushed to hospital but sadly died a few hours later.

His family released a tribute to their "wonderful, much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early” after his death. His former football team, Hanham Athletic Football Club, also paid tribute to their player and held a minute's silence at their next game.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Ben Lavender said earlier this year: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and we have a team of officers and police staff working tirelessly to piece together the events which led up to this terrible incident.

“The man’s family continue to be updated and fully supported by specially trained liaison officers and our thoughts are very much with them.

Ms Lewis used to post explicit images on OnlyFans and on other social media platforms under the name Mitzee Lewis.

