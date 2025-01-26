Outrage as memorials of two murdered police officers are vandalised

Ian Broadhurst was shot dead on Boxing Day 2003. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an investigation after the memorials of two murdered Leeds police officers were vandalised.

West Yorkshire Police received a report at 6.43pm on Saturday that a memorial dedicated to Pc Ian Broadhurst had been damaged.

He was shot and killed by former US Marine David Bieber in the city on December 26 2003.

The memorial had been sprayed with black paint, and wreaths and flowers laid at the site had been strewn about, police said.

The force received a second report at 9.06am on Sunday that a memorial dedicated to Sergeant John Speed - who was shot and killed in Kirkgate in Leeds city centre on October 31 1984 - had also been covered in black paint.

A memorial dedicated to PC Ian Broadhurst is surrounded by flowers. Picture: Alamy

Police said the second incident took place at 1am on Sunday and the two incidents are believed to be linked.

Leeds District Commander Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds said everyone at the force was "appalled" by the vandalism of memorials dedicated to officers who were killed in the line of duty.

"It is absolutely disgusting that someone would deliberately deface the memorials honouring the memories of Pc Ian Broadhurst and Sgt John Speed, who were murdered in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to protect the public from armed and dangerous offenders," he said.

"I know I speak for everyone in West Yorkshire Police and the wider policing family when I say how appalled we are about these incidents.

"Pc Broadhurst's memorial has now been cleaned, and Sgt Speed's is due to be restored to its rightful condition shortly.

"Thankfully we don't expect there to be any lasting damage to either.

"We are carrying out inquiries to identify who was responsible, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of either incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Pc Broadhurst, a 34-year-old traffic officer, was shot at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003 as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.

Sgt Speed died aged 39 after he was shot during a routine check on two men acting suspiciously near Leeds Parish Church.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 quoting crime reference 13250046082 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat