Over-40s in England to be invited for Covid booster jab from Monday

By Emma Soteriou

All people aged 40 and over in England will be eligible to get their Covid booster jabs from Monday.

It comes as 16 and 17-year-olds will also be able to book in for their second jabs from the beginning of the week.

Those eligible for boosters will be able to get the top-up jab from six months after having had their second dose.

It is part of the Government's efforts to remain on 'Plan A' heading into winter, with the Department of Health and Social Care saying it will help protect the progress of the vaccine rollout and ensure people can "enjoy Christmas safely".

Surges in Covid cases across Europe have caused increased concern, with Boris Johnson previously saying: "The best protection for our country is for everybody to go forward and get their booster."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who had his booster last week, said: "Getting your Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS.

"While the Government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected, we have very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe.

"The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab - so please get your vaccines as soon as you can so we can keep the virus at bay."

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said the vaccines would give "vital protection" over Christmas.

"I've had my booster and I would urge everyone to get their vaccine whether their first, second or top-up dose as soon as possible, giving them and their loved ones vital protection over winter and the festive period," he said.

People will be able to book via the National Booking Service from 7am on Monday, or by calling 119.

More than 14 million boosters and third doses have already been administered in the UK - as of Friday - with more than one million top-up jabs recorded since Tuesday.