Paedophile jailed for child sex abuse images can't be deported after judge deems it 'too harsh' on his children

28 October 2024, 08:35

Paedophile jailed for child sex abuse images can't be deported after judge deems it 'too harsh' on his children
Paedophile jailed for child sex abuse images can't be deported after judge deems it 'too harsh' on his children. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A convicted paedophile has been granted permission to stay in the UK by a judge after successfully appealing a bid to deport him, claiming it would harm his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Indian national had been jailed for 14 months in 2021 in relation to three counts of child sex abuse images.

The paedophile had also been handed a sexual harm prevention order, as well as being required to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

However, despite this, Home Office attempts to deport him have now failed after the man won a legal challenge on human rights grounds.

Lawyers for the Indian paedophile claimed the sentence was "unduly harsh" and that it would be unfair to seperate him from his two children,

It comes despite court judges having previously prevented the man from having "direct unsupervised contact" with his two children.

File photo dated 29/04/18 of the sign outside the Home Office in Westminster, London, as the Home Office has announced a new charter with the insurance sector to 'crack down' on fraud. Issue date: Friday October 25, 2024.
File photo dated 29/04/18 of the sign outside the Home Office in Westminster, London, as the Home Office has announced a new charter with the insurance sector to 'crack down' on fraud. Issue date: Friday October 25, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The case is now pending further appeals by the Home Officer, it's reported by the Mail Online.

Commenting on the case, Tory MP and leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick labelled the case "madness".

The MP, who's key leadership pledge is to see the UK leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), is citing it as yet another example of a misuse of the legislation.

The paedophile, who can only be referred to as "HS" after he was granted life-long anonymity, said deportation would damage his right to "private and family life" under Article 8 of the ECHR.

Read more: Labour MP suspended from party after footage appears to show him punching man in face

Read more: Anti-Israel protest at Jewish centre sparks ‘two-tier’ policing accusations

As part of the appeal, judges in the upper immigration and asylum tribunal also flagged serious concerns over the handling of the case.

It follows a claim from an independent social worker, Laurence Chester, who concluded deportation would be too harsh on the man's children.

HS is said to currently only weekly video calls with his two children according to legal papers.

It's claimed the paedophile first came to the UK in 2002, before he went on to remain in the country illegally.

London, UK. 16 June.2024. A Home Office immigration van in Wimbledon, south west London. Immigration officers have complained that detention centres have been filled with asylum seekers Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 16 June.2024. A Home Office immigration van in Wimbledon, south west London. Immigration officers have complained that detention centres have been filled with asylum seekers Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It's then claimed he married in 2010, before later winning temporary permission to stay here as a spouse.

"We find the independent social worker's failure to consider the nature of the appellant's offending... as a safeguarding issue that needed to be evaluated was an astonishing oversight," the upper court ruling said.

"Only passing references are made to the nature of the appellant's offending," it said.

The ruling had failed to acknowledge the "obvious weaknesses" in Mr Chester's report, which suffered from "startling omissions", it went on.

"By primarily relaying on the evidence of the independent social worker, the judge failed to engage with the evident shortcomings of his report," wrote upper tribunal judges Melissa Canavan and Matthew Hoffman.

"We also find that the judge failed to take into account the nature of the applicant's offending, which involved child pornography, and how this factored into the issue of contact with his children."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British soap star arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys as police swoop in to seize computers

British soap star arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys as police swoop in to seize computers

There are calls for Mike Amesbury to resign

Calls for Mike Amesbury MP to resign after video appears to show him punching man in the face

Exclusive
Report Reveals Living Standards Of UK Council Estates

'There's water running down the walls': Social housing complaints soar by 162% as council repairs costs quadruple

A group of North Korean soldiers have been spotted in Russia’s Kursk region, an area that borders Ukraine and has seen ongoing military operations

‘What the f*** do we do with them?’ – Russian troops slam arrival of 'inadequate' North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

Protests at Jewish Centre in North London.

Anti-Israel protest at Jewish centre sparks ‘two-tier’ policing accusations

General views of Gaza

Talks over Gaza ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages to take place in Qatar

ad Bunny endorses Kamala Harris following comments made about Puerto Rican people

Bad Bunny backs Kamala Harris after comments made about Puerto Rican people at Trump rally

John Lewis department store signs with Christmas lighting / decorations at night / twilight / dusk Oxford Street London England

John Lewis hiring 12,500 temporary staff for upcoming festive period

Tommy Robinson Cleared Of Breaching Dispersal Order London

Tommy Robinson set to appear in court over contempt charges

Miles Mitchell, 21, winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest

Timothee Chalamet crashes own look-alike contest

Birmingham, UK. 19th Jan, 2023. Amy Dowden seen taking part in the 'Strictly Com

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after show

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed a former aide to Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as his new political director.

Starmer appoints former Blair and Brown aide in bid for Downing Street reset

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says that Wednesday's Budget will embrace the 'harsh light of fiscal reality' - but insists that 'better days are ahead' for Britain.

Starmer insists 'better days are ahead' as PM says Budget will be 'harsh reality' unlike 1997 and 2010

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has urged the public to be on the lookout for 'cheap posh cheese' after more than 22 tonnes of cheddar was stolen by fraudsters.

Jamie Oliver appeals for public to look out for 'cheap posh cheese' after massive 22-tonne cheddar heist

Donald Trump is hosting a massive rally in Madison Square Garden - as the former president is set to lay out his closing argument before next week's election.

Trump holds massive rally in Madison Square Garden as candidate sets out final election argument

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

Labour MP suspended from party after footage appears to show him punching man in face

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

New footage emerges appearing to show Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching man in face

The accident took place on the A451

Baby dies aged three weeks in horror car crash, as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after 'medical emergency' backstage at live show
Adele and Celine Dion hug

Adele breaks down in tears as she hugs Celine Dion after spotting her in the crowd at her show
File photo of migrants attempting to make the Channel crossing

Man dies after migrant boat crossing the English Channel deflates on Sunday morning

Snow could return to the UK next week

Snow 'on the way' to UK as early as next week, as forecasters give verdict on where it could fall
Bridget Phillipson has spoken on the school rebuilding programme

Education Secretary admits Labour aren’t planning to rebuild more schools than previous Tory target
Police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham after the stabbing

Man charged with attempted murder after woman and two children stabbed in east London

One person has died and dozens of people have been wounded in the ramming

One dead and dozens wounded after truck rams 'crowded' bus stop in Tel Aviv in suspected terror attack
Tourists reacting to the anti-tourism protest in Tenerife

Brits in backlash against anti-tourism protesters in Canary Islands after being told to 'go home' by angry locals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News