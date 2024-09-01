Paralympic triathlon events postponed over water pollution concerns in River Seine

1 September 2024, 10:52

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet swim in the Seine River
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet swim in the Seine River. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Paralympic triathlon events scheduled to take place on Sunday in Paris have been postponed for 24 hours due to a decrease in the water quality of the river Seine .

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rain in the French capital during the past two days has left the river unsuitable for swimming.

Paris 2024 organisers and World Triathlon said the health of athletes is their priority.

All 11 triathlon races have been rescheduled for Monday, subject to water quality thresholds being met.

ParalympicsGB named its largest ever triathlon squad for the French Games, with Tokyo 2020 champion Lauren Steadman among the 11 athletes.

The Seine river from the Alexandre III bridge, after the cancellation of the para-triathlon competition
The Seine river from the Alexandre III bridge, after the cancellation of the para-triathlon competition. Picture: Getty

"Following a meeting held on September 1 at 3:30am attended by representatives of World Triathlon, Paris 2024 and the relevant French authorities involved in monitoring the conditions of the Seine and the weather, the decision has been taken to postpone the Para triathlon competitions which were due to be held on 1 September," read a joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon.

"The latest tests show a decrease in water quality in the river following the rain episodes over the last two days. "As a result, the water quality at the competition venue on Sunday, September 1 is not suitable for swimming and above the threshold established by World Triathlon.

"It has been decided to schedule all 11 Para triathlon medal events on September 2."

Para triathlon events feature a 750-metre swim in the Seine, a 20-kilometre cycle down the Champs-Elysees, Avenue Montaigne and Pont des Invalides, followed by a five kilometre run to the Quai d'Orsay, finishing at Pont Alexandre III.

The water in the river of the city of Paris has raised concerns
The water in the river of the city of Paris has raised concerns. Picture: Alamy

Triathlon and marathon swim events were impacted by the water quality of the river at the recent Olympic Games.

Tom Hodgkinson, ParalympicsGB team leader for triathlon, said: "The postponement is naturally disappointing, however we know it has been made for the right reason.

"We work with the athletes to be best prepared, and that includes their ability to adapt to the circumstances that they face.

"When the time comes to race, we know that athletes and staff will have done everything possible to make it a successful Paralympic Games."

Paralympic triathlon races were initially scheduled to be spread across Sunday and Monday. ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe said earlier this week there was a possibility events could become duathlons, comprised of cycling and running.

"They (organisers) have got contingencies in place for both water quality and flow," she said.

"We're keeping everything crossed it's going to be a triathlon because the Olympic triathlon was spectacular. Who wouldn't want to see racing of that quality again?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaking from a lectern with the image of a lit candle displayed behind him

Leaders pay tribute to three killed in knife attack at festival in Germany

Lucy Powell MP was challenged by Lewis Goodall over the "infested flats" situation

Lucy Powell challenged on 'hypocrisy’ after Labour MP found renting out properties infested with ants and mould

Security personnel alongside two cars

Three Israeli police officers shot dead in West Bank

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child

Massive polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza

Over half of all cyclists jumped a set of red lights at a pedestrian crossing outside one of London’s busiest hospitals

Over half of cyclists ignore red light at crossing outside one of London's busiest hospitals, study finds

People laying wreaths at monument at sunrise

Poland marks 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion

The friends and family of Carol Player are raising funds to get her the cancer treatment needed in order to save her life

Heartbreaking caller shares ordeal with cancer as family desperately raise funds for treatment

Benjamin Netanyahu speaking from a lectern

Hamas does not want ceasefire, says Netanyahu after six hostages found dead

Exclusive
A 32-year-old mother and a tourist died after being attacked in separate incidents while attending Carnival last weekend

Notting Hill Carnival should become ticketed event to prevent violent crime, says former Met detective

Forecasters warn thunderstorms and heavy rain will develop in the south of England on Sunday morning, then moving northwards

Warning as thunderstorms move in across parts of UK following yellow weather alert from Met Office

Composite photo of six hostages

Bodies of six hostages seized by Hamas recovered from Gaza

Ilham Aliyev making an address, with one arm raised

Azerbaijan stages snap election expected to maintain president’s dominance

Oasis in Concert at Wetlands, NYC - 1994

Oasis tickets for 2025 reunion tour sell out in less than a day

Former Cardiff and Leeds defender Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39

Former Premier League defender Sol Bamba dies aged 39 as clubs pay tribute

Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza

Bodies of six Israeli hostages seized by Hamas recovered from tunnel in Gaza

Jon Polin, left, and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, pictured on screen speak during the Democratic National Convention

Family confirms death of Israel-American hostage in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

Harris says Trump ‘disrespected sacred ground’ at Arlington event

Labour could scrap traditional times tables tests at the behest of unions, according to reports.

Labour to 'scrap times-tables tests' as Government vows to get tough on school absences

Police in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames near a property where three children and a man were found dead.

Three children and a man found dead inside Staines homes as police referred to IOPC

Smoke is billowing into the sky after reports of a large explosion across the Thames from The O2 in London.

Explosion and smoke plume rocks east London after 'pre-planned explosion' spreads out of control
Wrecked bus

Seven killed, more than 30 hurt in Mississippi bus crash

Volunteers for an air-defence unit prepare a machine gun near Bucha, Kyiv

Seven killed by Russian attacks as Moscow pushes ahead in Ukraine’s east

American rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53 - days after he collapsed on stage during a gig.

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage during Friday performance

Two ships collide

Chinese and Philippine vessels collide at disputed atoll

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verret

Norwegian princess marries US shaman before star-studded audience

A solider in green combats stands in a road

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza as strikes continue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit