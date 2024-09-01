Paralympic triathlon events postponed over water pollution concerns in River Seine

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet swim in the Seine River. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Paralympic triathlon events scheduled to take place on Sunday in Paris have been postponed for 24 hours due to a decrease in the water quality of the river Seine .

Rain in the French capital during the past two days has left the river unsuitable for swimming.

Paris 2024 organisers and World Triathlon said the health of athletes is their priority.

All 11 triathlon races have been rescheduled for Monday, subject to water quality thresholds being met.

ParalympicsGB named its largest ever triathlon squad for the French Games, with Tokyo 2020 champion Lauren Steadman among the 11 athletes.

The Seine river from the Alexandre III bridge, after the cancellation of the para-triathlon competition. Picture: Getty

"Following a meeting held on September 1 at 3:30am attended by representatives of World Triathlon, Paris 2024 and the relevant French authorities involved in monitoring the conditions of the Seine and the weather, the decision has been taken to postpone the Para triathlon competitions which were due to be held on 1 September," read a joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon.

"The latest tests show a decrease in water quality in the river following the rain episodes over the last two days. "As a result, the water quality at the competition venue on Sunday, September 1 is not suitable for swimming and above the threshold established by World Triathlon.

"It has been decided to schedule all 11 Para triathlon medal events on September 2."

Para triathlon events feature a 750-metre swim in the Seine, a 20-kilometre cycle down the Champs-Elysees, Avenue Montaigne and Pont des Invalides, followed by a five kilometre run to the Quai d'Orsay, finishing at Pont Alexandre III.

The water in the river of the city of Paris has raised concerns. Picture: Alamy

Triathlon and marathon swim events were impacted by the water quality of the river at the recent Olympic Games.

Tom Hodgkinson, ParalympicsGB team leader for triathlon, said: "The postponement is naturally disappointing, however we know it has been made for the right reason.

"We work with the athletes to be best prepared, and that includes their ability to adapt to the circumstances that they face.

"When the time comes to race, we know that athletes and staff will have done everything possible to make it a successful Paralympic Games."

Paralympic triathlon races were initially scheduled to be spread across Sunday and Monday. ParalympicsGB chef de mission Penny Briscoe said earlier this week there was a possibility events could become duathlons, comprised of cycling and running.

"They (organisers) have got contingencies in place for both water quality and flow," she said.

"We're keeping everything crossed it's going to be a triathlon because the Olympic triathlon was spectacular. Who wouldn't want to see racing of that quality again?"