Live

[CLONE] - Olympics LIVE: gold silver and bronze for Team GB on day seven

2 August 2024, 11:29 | Updated: 2 August 2024, 11:38

Britain's Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher celebrate their bronze in the men's 3m springboard diving.
Britain's Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher celebrate their bronze in the men's 3m springboard diving. Picture: Getty

By Martha Dean

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB's Emily Craig and Imogen Grant win gold in the women's lightweight sculls.

GB's men's pairs win silver in rowing after Croatia charge to the finish line.

A fourth of four potential medals in diving for Team GB as Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding take bronze in the 3m springboard synchro.

Medals in swimming, BMX and windsurfing later today.

Swimmer collapses at poolside after racing in women's 200m medley heat.

Follow below for all the latest

  • Team GB on 20 medals at the Games after a successful morning at the rowing. 
  • GB skateboarder Sky Brown dislocates shoulder but still plans to compete next week.
  • Andy Murray and Dan Evans continue their thrilling journey in the tennis men's doubles this afternoon. 
  • Former 1500m world champion Jake Wightman withdraws from the Games with hamstring injury. 
  • Imane Khelif, previously disqualified from World Championships for failing gender test, through to quarter finals as opponent Angela Carini abandons match after 46 seconds.
  • Great Britain qualify for showjumping team final. 

Team GB through women's 100m heats

All three of Team GB's athletes are through to the women's 100m semi-finals.

Dina Asher-Smith join her teammates Imani Lansiquot and Daryll Neita after placing second in her heat. 

They return to the track on Saturday.

Martha Dean

Gold for GB in rowing!

Imogen Grant and Emily Craig have won gold for GB in the rowing women's lightweight double sculls final!

Romania take silver and Greece the bronze.

Martha Dean

Bronze in diving for Team GB

Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher scored a massive 94.62 in their final dive to secure a place on the podium.  

They won bronze in the men's synchro 3m springboard final after jumping between second and third throughout the competition. 

It's Laugher's fourth Olympic medal and Harding's first. China took gold while Mexico won silver.

Martha Dean

Swimmer collapses following heat

Slovakia's Tamara Potocka has collapsed following heat three of the women's 200-metre individual medley.

She finished seventh in her heat this morning and was seen being carried off from the pool side on a stretcher.

Venue management have confirmed she was conscious. 

Martha Dean

Day seven at the Olympics

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of day seven at the Paris Olympics.

Martha Dean

Simone Biles wins gold in stunning display

Simone Biles wins it!

That marks her sixth Olympic gold medal and her second of Paris 2024.

Biles saw off competition from her teammate and previous Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee to win gold, her second of the competition so far.

This came just one day after Biles and her USA teammates won gold in the all-around teams finals.

Henry Moore

GB's Wilson guaranteed medal

Windsurfer Emma Wilson has advanced straight to the final after officials abandoned the final six qualifying races because of bad weather.

Wilson has won eight the of 14 races held and leads by 81 points. 

Martha Dean

Biles delivers on the beam

Simone Biles scores 14.566 as she aims to move up from the bronze medal position.

Martha Dean

Biles in third at halfway point

The scoreboard at the halfway point in the women's gymnastics is:

  • Rebeca Andrade - 29.766 
  • Kayla Nemour - 29.566
  • Simone Biles - 29.499

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade is leading in Paris while Algeria's Kaylia Nemour is up to second after following a fantastic uneven bars routine and Biles is in bronze.

Martha Dean

Quarter-finals for GB women's hockey

Team GB's women's hockey team have secured a spot in the quarter-finals after South Africa lose against Spain. 

They play Argentina in their final pool match on Saturday.

Martha Dean

