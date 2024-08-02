[CLONE] - Olympics LIVE: gold silver and bronze for Team GB on day seven

Live

Olympics LIVE: gold silver and bronze for Team GB on day seven

Britain's Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher celebrate their bronze in the men's 3m springboard diving. Picture: Getty

By Martha Dean

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB's Emily Craig and Imogen Grant win gold in the women's lightweight sculls.

GB's men's pairs win silver in rowing after Croatia charge to the finish line.

A fourth of four potential medals in diving for Team GB as Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding take bronze in the 3m springboard synchro.

Medals in swimming, BMX and windsurfing later today.

Swimmer collapses at poolside after racing in women's 200m medley heat.

Follow below for all the latest