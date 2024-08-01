Carol Vorderman 10am - 1pm
Olympics LIVE: silver and bronze medals for Team GB's rowers
1 August 2024, 11:18
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics
The Dutch claim gold in another tight finish between Great Britain and the Netherlands in the rowing, while Hodgkins-Byrne and Wilde also win double sculls bronze for Team GB.
Superstar gymnast Simone Biles goes for her sixth Olympic gold in the individual all-around finals.
Golfing gets underway at the Games with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick representing Team GB.
Two golds in 15 minutes as Team GB win five medals on wonderful Wednesday.
Follow below for all the latest
- Team GB on 20 medals at the games after a successful morning at the rowing.
- Andy Murray and Dan Evans continue their thrilling journey in the tennis men's doubles.
- Wonderful Wednesday sees Britain win two golds in fifteen minutes.
GB swimmers through to semi-finals
Duncan Scott and Tom Dean are through to the men's 200m individual medley semi-finals.
Both athletes have shown their strength at the Games, winning gold together in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Rowing medals rolling in for Team GB
Great Britain have won three medals in the rowing this morning, taking Team GB up to 20 medals at the games so far!
Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne and Rebecca Wilde started the day with a bronze in the women's double sculls final.
Helen Glover, Sam Redgrave, Esme Booth and Rebecca Shorten were beaten by the Netherlands by just 0.18 seconds, taking silver in the women's four.
While Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson took bronze in the men's four.
Day six at the Olympics
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of day six at the Paris Olympics.
GB finish gymnastics final on horizontal bar
It's a fantastic close to the men's artistic gymnastics all-around final for Team GB's Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman on the horizontal bars.
Fraser scores 14.266 and Jarman scores 13.333.
Team GB duo through into in tennis quarter-finals
Katie Boulter and Heather Watson beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 6-4 and secure a place in the doubles quarter-finals.
Tom Hall through in archery for Britain
Tom Hall beats fellow Team GB archer Conor Hall 6-5 to move into the final eight.
GB's gymnasts impress on the vault
Jake Jarman scores a mighty 15.166 while Joe Fraser scores 14.333, which is up from his qualification.
Brits qualify for dressage final
Lottie Fry qualifies for the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle individual final.
Fry, Hester and Moody also qualify in third place for the Grand Prix Special team final.
GB archers to face each other
Team GB's Conor Hall and Tom Hall - who aren't related(!) - have made it though to the last 16 and will face each other later today.
Jarman leads after first rotation
Team GB's Jake Jarman is leading at the men's artistic gymnastics all-around final after scoring 14.900.
It's all to play for as defending champion Daiki Hashimoto falls off the pommel horse on the second rotation.