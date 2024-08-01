Live

Olympics LIVE: silver and bronze medals for Team GB's rowers

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten win silver in the Rowing Women's Four Final. Picture: Getty

By Martha Dean

The Dutch claim gold in another tight finish between Great Britain and the Netherlands in the rowing, while Hodgkins-Byrne and Wilde also win double sculls bronze for Team GB.

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles goes for her sixth Olympic gold in the individual all-around finals.

Golfing gets underway at the Games with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick representing Team GB.

Two golds in 15 minutes as Team GB win five medals on wonderful Wednesday.

