Partial eclipse to be visible across UK on Tuesday morning - when is it and how to watch

25 October 2022, 06:54 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 06:57

A partial solar eclipse - when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun - will be visible on Tuesday morning
By Daisy Stephens

About 25 per cent of the Sun will be blocked out on Tuesday as the Moon passes between it and the Earth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Skygazers across the UK will be able to see the phenomenon, with those in northern Scotland expected to enjoy good views.

Dr Robert Massey, of the Royal Astronomical Society, said the eclipse will cause the Moon to block the view of "some or all of the bright solar surface", and the Sun will "appear to have a bite taken out of it".

In London, the eclipse will begin at 10:08am on October 25, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 10.59am, when the Moon will cover close to 15 per cent of the Sun.

Lerwick in the Shetland Isles is expected to have a better view, with 28 per cent of the Sun obscured at mid-eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse, visible from Norfolk, in 2011
How to watch the partial solar eclipse

  • Get two pieces of paper or card. Make a pinhole in one and hold it up (with your back to the sun), so the image of the sun can be projected onto the second piece of card, placed at least 30cm away
  • Use a small, flat mirror to reflect the sunlight into a room where you can view it on a wall or some kind of flat screen
  • Use eclipse glasses with a certified safety mark
  • Mount a pair of binoculars or telescopes on a tripod, fit a piece of card with a hole over it over the eyepiece and place another bit of card between 50cm and 1m in front of it - when you point the telescope or binoculars towards the sun the bright image should be projected onto a separate card
  • Do not look directly at the Sun, even if you're wearing sunglasses
  • Do not look at the Sun through binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera
  • Do not look directly through the pinhole on your piece of card if using that method
  • You can also watch the live-stream of the event on the Royal Observatory Greenwich's website and YouTube channel
An image of an eclipse projected onto a piece of card using the pinhole method
Jake Foster, astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: "The eclipse will be visible across the whole of the UK, as well as large parts of Europe and Central and South Asia.

"The amount of obscuration you'll see will depend on where you are on the Earth."

He added: "Even though a portion of the Sun's light will be blocked, it will not get noticeably darker in the UK during the eclipse."

The partial eclipse will end at 11:51am in London.

Dr Massey said looking directly at the Sun can cause serious damage to the eyes, even when a large fraction of the solar disc is blocked out.

It is also not wise not to look at the Sun through binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera.

There are a number of ways you can view the solar eclipse, but make sure you don't damage your eyes
He added: "The simplest way to watch an eclipse is to use a pinhole in a piece of card.

"An image of the Sun can then be projected on to another piece of card behind it (experiment with the distance between the two, but it will need to be at least 30 cm).

"Under no circumstances should you look through the pinhole."

Dr Massey said another popular method used to view an eclipse is the mirror projection method.

He said: "You need a small, flat mirror and a means of placing it in the sun so that it reflects the sunlight into a room where you can view it on a wall or some sort of a flat screen.

"You may also have eclipse glasses with a certified safety mark, and these are available from specialist astronomy suppliers.

"Provided these are not damaged in any way, you can then view the Sun through them."

Binoculars or telescopes can also be used to project the image of the Sun.

Dr Massey said: "Mount them on a tripod, and fit one piece of card with a hole in it over the eyepiece, and place another between 50 cm and a metre behind it.

"Point the telescope or binoculars towards the Sun and you should see its bright image on the separate card."

For those keen to follow the event, the Royal Observatory Greenwich will live-stream the eclipse on its website and YouTube channel.

