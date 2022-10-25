'Legend' local radio DJ dies while presenting Suffolk morning show

Tim Gough died whilst presenting his morning programme. Picture: GenX Radio Suffolk/Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

A local radio DJ died whilst presenting his morning show.

Tim Gough, 55, was on air on GenX when the programme was cut mid-song at about 7.50am on Monday.

The music restarted a few minutes later, but the presenter did not return and the station later confirmed he had died.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme," the station said in a tweet.

"Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum.

"Tim was doing what he loved.

"He was 55 years old. RIB buddy. x"

It is thought Mr Gough died from a heart attack, and was presenting his show from a studio at his home at the time.

Tributes for the host have flooded in since news of his passing was announced.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said: "To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news."

Fellow presenter at the station, Mark Eley, said Tim was a "huge" talent who had taught him "so much".

Friends have also posted tributes to social media, with one saying: "I've had the pleasure of knowing Tim for a good few years, I can only echo what so many are saying, what a lovely man.

"He'll be missed by many."

Another said Mr Gough was "one of the kindest people I knew" and said it was "a real privilege to have called him a good friend for over 20 years".

On Facebook, one radio listener said Mr Gough was a "local radio legend".

The DJ, born and raised in Suffolk, had worked in radio for over 25 years.