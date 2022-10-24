Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'

24 October 2022, 19:35

Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health
Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Vladimir Putin is having coughing fits, has constant nausea and a loss of appetite and his relatives are worried, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian leader's "thinness and persistent cough" could be viewed by the most powerful in his country as a sign his health is "rapidly deteriorating", the Telegram channel General SVR said.

It claims he is on a diet for oncology – cancer – and that he has lost considerable amounts of weight.

He was recently seen letting out a cough while he discussed the state of sporting infrastructure in Ukrainian regions he has ordered to be annexed by Russia.

The channel has long published information about Putin's health, claiming it has sources in the Kremlin. Its claims cannot be verified, with Putin keeping a tight grasp on any information about his wellbeing as Moscow denies he has issues.

Read more: Putin warns a NATO-Russia clash would bring 'global catastrophe' as mobilisation set to end in two weeks

"Both Putin himself and his relatives, as well as doctors, are worried about the president's coughing fits, as well as constant nausea and lack of appetite due to medication and a specific diet [for] oncology," the channel said.

"In the past few months, Putin has lost eight kilograms, and those around the president are worried that the thinness and persistent cough that is noticeable in progress will be regarded by the elites as a sign of the leader's rapidly deteriorating health."

Speculation about Putin's health continues to mount
Speculation about Putin's health continues to mount. Picture: Getty

Putin is also claimed to have berated his defence minister, his friend and key ally Sergei Shoigu, in a recent video call, cutting him off amid a bout of screaming and swearing before cutting the call in a coughing fit.

General SVR said: "After Shoigu was disconnected from participating in the video conference, Putin started talking to other representatives of the leadership of the military bloc, but could not continue due to an attack of severe coughing, so much so that the meeting had to be stopped, and the president needed medical help."

Which relatives are supposed to be concerned about him was not reported.

The account, which some have speculated is run by a former Russian general, has claimed Putin has abdominal cancer, Parkinson's disease and a schizoaffective disorder.

Speculation about Putin's condition has run all year, with him being seen to walk with an awkward gait, appearing bloated and puffy, and sometimes gripping the table as he holds meetings.

But the CIA's director William Burns said earlier in the year that Putin is "entirely too healthy".

