Putin warns a NATO-Russia clash would bring 'global catastrophe' as mobilisation set to end in two weeks

14 October 2022, 19:11 | Updated: 14 October 2022, 19:42

1
Putin has warned that any direct clash of NATO and Russian troops could lead to a "global catastrophe" and said Russia's mobilisation would end within a fortnight. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Vladimir Putin has warned that any direct clash of NATO and Russian troops could lead to a "global catastrophe" and said Russia's mobilisation would end within a fortnight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At a conference in Kazakh capital Astana, the Russian leader said he had no regrets about the invasion of Ukraine and that Russia's partial mobilisation of troops should be over within two weeks.

The strongman leader said 222,000 reservists would be called-up in total - this is down from the 300,000 figure the defence ministry initially quoted when the order was announced in September, according to the Independent.

33,000 of them are in military units already and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.

Asked about the conflict expanding to become a direct clash between NATO and Russian troops, Putin said: “The introduction of troops into a direct confrontation with the Russian army is a very dangerous step that could lead to a global catastrophe."

Read more: Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn

Read more: Drop in pound accelerated when PM Liz Truss spoke to announce another embarrassing tax U-turn

He added: “I hope that those who speak of this have enough sense not to take such steps.”

Fears have been growing that the war could escalate and even become a nuclear conflict.

The 70-year-old leader also said there was “no need” for further “massive strikes” on Ukraine, because the majority of so-called designated targets had been hit.

The speech follows Russia’s attacks on civilian areas on Monday, including parts of the capital Kyiv, where a missile strike hit a playground.

The attacks were apparently in retaliation for a truck bomb explosion bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which is a crucial supply route for the invading forces.

After the Kerch bridge blast was followed by Ukraine recapturing of occupied areas in the east and south of the country in a series of counter offensives that restored confidence and embarrassed Russia’s military.

In Kherson, Russia has urged civilians to "leave with their children" for their own safety amid fears over rocket strikes by Ukrainian forces.

Evacuees were expected to be arriving in Russia today after a Kremlin-installed official urged that residents leave, as Ukrainian forces continue to advance.

The Kremlin is facing increased criticism in Russia over its handling of the conflict.

Reports in the Russian media have described attempts to recruit men without the relevant experience, including those ineligible for to serve due to medical reasons, and force them to enlist.

After the president issued the mobilisation order, tens of thousands of men fled the country across the borders to neighbouring nations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stock image of fire fighters tackle a simulated blaze during training at Cardiff Wales, UK.

Firefighter strength tests made easier in bid to recruit more women into rescue service

A second man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate.

Second man charged after three 'have-a-go heroes' knifed in attempted Bishopsgate robbery

Breaking
Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

A huge queue of people in Victoria Tower Gardens outside the Palace of Westminster.

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in queue to attend the Queen's lying in state

Andrew Marr reacts to the chaos engulfing the government

Andrew Marr: This government just isn't working

West Ham United v RSC Anderlecht: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

Four police officers injured and 13 arrests made after crowd trouble at West Ham v Anderlecht clash

Liz Truss Holds Press Conference After Sacking Her Chancellor

Drop in pound accelerated when PM Liz Truss spoke to announce another embarrassing tax U-turn

1

'Stay out of Stop the Oil protests': Met tells drivers not to 'self-police' when eco-mob block roads

The 18-year-old Princess is the heir to the Dutch throne

Teenage Dutch princess forced to leave student home over kidnap fears

Liz Truss has reversed her flagship tax policy

'We went too far, too fast': PM Truss confirms humiliating tax u-turn after sacking chancellor Kwarteng

Neil Maxwell has been named as the prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation

Prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder named as sex offender who killed himself

A senior coroner has suggested separating content seen by adults and children following the inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell.

Senior coroner urges review into children's social media access after inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell

Andrew Marr says Liz Truss is 'toast'

Liz Truss 'will resign this afternoon or be gone within the next two weeks', says Andrew Marr

1

Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

Sadiq Khan fireworks

London’s New Year’s Eve firework display to return after two years of Covid cancellations

Eleven strategic bombers - Tu-160s in red and Tu-95s in yellow - were spotted near the Norwegian border

Putin deploys 11 nuclear bombers just 20 miles from Nato border as Ukraine tensions rise

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Brothers given 40-year jail terms for murdering Maltese journalist

Eurovision 2023

North Macedonia to miss Eurovision due to energy crisis

Italy Russel Crowe

Gladiator star Russell Crowe named ‘ambassador of Rome in the world’

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Brothers admit murdering Maltese journalist in sudden change to pleas

Philanthropy Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton receives philanthropy award for children’s book programme

Raleigh Shooting 10

15-year-old arrested after five shot dead in North Carolina

Israel Palestinians

Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp

Vladimir Putin

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks

Daphne Caruana Galizia

Pair go on trial accused of assassinating Maltese anti-corruption reporter

Joe Biden pops out for tacos

Biden pushes lower prescription drug costs in mid-term campaign

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit