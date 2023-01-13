15m more patients in England to be offered statins to cut heart attack and stroke risk

New guidance from NICE suggests this will be helpful to millions of patients across England. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Millions more people with a future risk of heart attack and stroke may be able to choose whether they take statins under new guidance.

Around 15 million more people in England could be given statins to help lower their cholesterol, reducing their risk of suffering from heart attacks and strokes.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the draft guidance to the NHS states this also covers people suffering with other health conditions such as Type 1 and 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance which builds up in the blood. Too much bad cholesterol can clog blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks.

The advice also mentions the importance of physical activity, weight management, keeping alcohol consumption low and stopping smoking, and how people may need support with making these lifestyle changes.

The recommendations are being made because evidence has shown that “high-intensity statins are clinically effective and cost-effective compared to no statins, low-intensity statins, or medium-intensity statins” in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Side effects of statins according to the NHS website include feeling sick, having headaches, and hair loss, and so NICE recommends lower doses where there is a high risk of these in a patient.

Lowering cholesterol is key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Picture: Alamy

Taking statins is a 'personal choice'

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Heart attacks and strokes still kill more people prematurely than anything else, with high levels of cholesterol being a major risk factor."

He added that the recommendations which "should be considered for patients with a 5-10 per cent 10-year risk of these life-threatening conditions is good news as it will help to reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes."

He continued: “Research has shown that statins are largely safe. However, the decision to start this medication, which needs to be taken on a on a long-term basis, is very much a personal choice. The decision should be based on a conversation with your GP, and should be combined with other measures such as eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly to get the most benefit."

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, said there is a "good research base" showing statins are "safe and effective at reducing the risk of cardiovascular conditions" when "prescribed appropriately".

She added: "On a daily basis, GPs and their staff teams are encouraging people to improve their health and reduce their cardiovascular risk through changes to their diet, not smoking, and taking plenty of exercise. It is imperative that we do not overtreat and over medicalise people, and that clinicians look beyond a risk calculator to measure someone's risk– considering all the various factors potentially impacting on a patient's health."