15m more patients in England to be offered statins to cut heart attack and stroke risk

13 January 2023, 10:42

Around 15 million more patients in England to be offered statins to cut heart attack and stroke risk
New guidance from NICE suggests this will be helpful to millions of patients across England. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Millions more people with a future risk of heart attack and stroke may be able to choose whether they take statins under new guidance.

Around 15 million more people in England could be given statins to help lower their cholesterol, reducing their risk of suffering from heart attacks and strokes.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the draft guidance to the NHS states this also covers people suffering with other health conditions such as Type 1 and 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance which builds up in the blood. Too much bad cholesterol can clog blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks.

READ MORE: 'Revolutionary': Life-saving cholesterol drug approved for use in England

The advice also mentions the importance of physical activity, weight management, keeping alcohol consumption low and stopping smoking, and how people may need support with making these lifestyle changes.

The recommendations are being made because evidence has shown that “high-intensity statins are clinically effective and cost-effective compared to no statins, low-intensity statins, or medium-intensity statins” in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Side effects of statins according to the NHS website include feeling sick, having headaches, and hair loss, and so NICE recommends lower doses where there is a high risk of these in a patient.

15 million to be offered statins
Lowering cholesterol is key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Picture: Alamy

Taking statins is a 'personal choice'

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "Heart attacks and strokes still kill more people prematurely than anything else, with high levels of cholesterol being a major risk factor."

He added that the recommendations which "should be considered for patients with a 5-10 per cent 10-year risk of these life-threatening conditions is good news as it will help to reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes."

He continued: “Research has shown that statins are largely safe. However, the decision to start this medication, which needs to be taken on a on a long-term basis, is very much a personal choice. The decision should be based on a conversation with your GP, and should be combined with other measures such as eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly to get the most benefit."

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, said there is a "good research base" showing statins are "safe and effective at reducing the risk of cardiovascular conditions" when "prescribed appropriately".

She added: "On a daily basis, GPs and their staff teams are encouraging people to improve their health and reduce their cardiovascular risk through changes to their diet, not smoking, and taking plenty of exercise. It is imperative that we do not overtreat and over medicalise people, and that clinicians look beyond a risk calculator to measure someone's risk– considering all the various factors potentially impacting on a patient's health."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke raises after shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russia ‘captures eastern town of Soledar’

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards

Man, 22, charged with murder of beautician Elle Edwards pictured for first time

Police at the scene of the attack today in Gravelly Hill, Caterham

Dog ‘chasing horses and riders’ mauls woman in her 20s to death as police seal off country lane in Surrey

Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

Breaking
Breaking News

Man, 21, admits throwing egg at King Charles during Luton walkabout last year

Joe Biden

Biden’s political future clouded by classified documents probe

Biden Classified Documents

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden documents

An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the Brazilian Supreme Court building that was damaged by supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, in

Report reveals damage to artistic treasures in Brazil riot

NORWAY-BRITAIN-DEFENCE-MARINE

Moment Russian bombers 'threaten' Big Lizzie near the Suez Canal captured on film

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are understood to have got 'married' in a secret ceremony

Kanye West 'marries' Yeezy designer Biana Censori in secret ceremony two months after divorcing Kim Kardashian

Barry Hillman (l) suing over conditions in HMP Littlehey

Murderer sues prison service for nearly £1m in human rights test case claiming his cell is too cold

Fashion designer Thom Browne leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after a jury decided he did not infringe the trademark of sportswear giant Adidas

Designer Thom Browne emerges victorious over Adidas in court battle of stripes

Football Fans Watch England v Senegal FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Match At Croydon Box Park

UK economy grew by 0.1 percent in November, boosted by fans gathering at venues to watch World Cup

Tetsuya Yamagami

Suspect charged with murder over assassination of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe

Police officers stand guard at the scene where dozens of people died and were injured during a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crush

Presley's final post was about her son.

Lisa Marie Presley’s heartbreaking final post before her death

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met police have taken over the search for Constance Marten

Met police take over search for wealthy missing mother ‘with Royal ties’ after she was spotted in east London
An SUV is overturned near 1349 County Road 43 in the aftermath from severe weather in Prattville, Alabama

At least seven dead as severe winds and tornadoes hammer US south

Justin Roiland poses for a portrait

Rick and Morty creator awaits trial for domestic violence

Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at home
Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, dies aged 54

Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve

Man, 22, charged with murder of beautician Elle Edwards in Christmas Eve shooting

More than 20 firefighters who went to Grenfell could have developed cancer since the blaze

Grenfell firefighters diagnosed with terminal cancer as rescuers and survivors call for screenings
Levi Davis has been missing since October

Fears missing Levi Davis has been abducted by British gangsters 'after falling out with crooks in London'
The attack took place at a beauty spot

Woman in her 20s dies 'after dog attack' as armed officers detain seven animals

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond says the current Tory government's hardline border policy is a barrier to growth and says immigration needs to be increased to fill staff shortages.

Ex Chancellor Philip Hammond says Tories' hardline immigration stance a barrier to growth, calls for closer ties with EU

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance
NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?
NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him
Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations
'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care
Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit