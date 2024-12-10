Paul Rudd surprises locals in Dublin pub as he enjoys singalong with band - but 'forgets to settle bill'

Paul Rudd in Dublin. Picture: Instagram

By Hannah Levene

Hollywood star Paul Rudd surprised locals in Dublin after stopping off in a pub for a drink and singalong.

The 55-year-old was spotted in a pub called the Olympia in Dublin on Friday, sharing a pint with a local folk band.

The band, called Hermitage Green, was delighted to see the famous actor enjoying their music.

He was seen dressed in casual attire, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a khaki hoodie, and a tan utility jacket.

Rudd has been in Dublin filming his new musical comedy called 'Power Ballad' featuring Nick Jonas.

A video posted by Hermitage Green showed the actor drinking Irish spirit and clinking his glass against those of the band as they stood in a circle.

Rudd got so lost in the moment that when he left the pub he forgot to settle the bill for some of the band's merchandise.

Hermitage Green found the interaction amusing writing on Instagram: "We finished sound check in the Olympia yesterday and slipped out for a quiet pint of Guinness and a poitín chaser.

"If anyone sees Paul Rudd walking around Dublin wearing a Hermitage Green t-shirt go up and say hello to him, he’s a lovely fella.

"And Paul if you’re reading this - you forgot to give us the 15 euro for it."

Rudd has always been a fan of Ireland and has previously called it “the greatest place on earth” in an interview on the Letterman show in 2013.

He has spoken of how he used to spend his childhood on the Irish shores and that his father, Michael, a historical tour guide, had planned to retire in Ireland but passed before being able to.