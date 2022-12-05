Pensioner, 83, suffers life-threatening injuries in vicious dog attack half a mile from where boy, 10, was mauled to death

The 82-year-old pensioner remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Picture: Google Maps

By Danielle DeWolfe

A pensioner has suffered life-threatening injuries in a vicious dog attack which took place just half a mile from where a 10 year old boy was savaged to death one year ago.

The incident, which took place on Saturday On Heol Fawr, Caerphilly, south Wales, also saw a 55-year-old man taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Firearms officers and ambulance personnel were called to the scene, with the dog involved in the attack seized by officers before being put down.

It comes a year after ten-year-old Jack Lis died after being attacked by a seven-stone bulldog named Beast at an address just half a mile away.

The victim, named locally as Shirley Patrick, was at home - the location from which her grandson ran his dog walking business.

"All hell broke loose" after the incident, according to a neighbour who spoke to The Mirror.

The attack took place on Heol Fawr in Caerphilly. Picture: Google Maps

Read more: Netflix use footage of photographers snapping Katie Price outside court in Harry and Meghan doc about press 'dirty game'

Two men aged 20 and 31, alongside a 28-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Police confirmed all three were later released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: 'Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.'

Following the attack on Lis one year ago, Owners Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years.

The latest attack follows a campaign by Caerphilly’s local Labour MP, Wayne David, which has seen him call for tougher sentences for dog attacks.

Mr David is calling for a change in the law to make sure owners have a responsibility to train their dogs properly so they are not a threat.

10-year-old 10-year-old Jack Lis died following a dog attack which happened just a few streets away. Picture: family handout

Mr David says laws should be modernised to ensure all dogs are trained regardless of breed.

He said: "Most people now accept that it is inappropriate that only four dog breeds are listed in the Dangerous Dogs Act. And this doesn't include the type of dog which killed Jack.

“Instead, there ought not to be a list of certain dogs, which will always have exceptions, but there ought to be a 'comprehensive' approach to ensure that 'all' dogs are properly trained.

“It would be up to owners to ensure that all dogs are not a threat.

“I will continue to campaign until the law is changed.”