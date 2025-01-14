Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'breaks up with wife of 30 years'

Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are said to have broken up. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Pep Guardiola has split up with his wife of nearly 30 years, according to reports in Spain.

The Manchester City manager and his wife Cristina Serra decided to end their marriage in December, the Barcelona-based Sport outlet reported.

They are said to have been living apart for five years while Guardiola has worked in Manchester and Cristina in Barcelona running her fashion company.

Despite the break-up, relations are said to have remained "cordial, stable and friendly".

The pair are thought to have met when he was just 18, but they only married in 2014.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with his wife Cristina Serra after winning the Champions League. Picture: Getty

They have three children - two daughters aged 24 and 17, and a son who is 22.

As recently as January last year, Guardiola said that she was helping him pick his outfits to wear on the touchline.

"My wife is the best in the world at many things, but especially in fashion," he told the Men in Blazers podcast.

"So she says normally to me, don't wear this or wear that, so I follow her.

"I am smart enough to know that when people are much much better than me, follow their advices, and hers is really good."

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra. Picture: Getty

Guardiola is arguably the best manager in modern football history. He has been Manchester City boss since 2016, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other trophies.

This season has seen a dip in form and the club are unlikely to win the league again come May.

He previously managed Bayern Munich and Barcelona, where he was also a legendary player.