Petition to strip Tony Blair of knighthood reaches a million signatures

Sir Tony has been awarded the highest possible knighthood in the New Year's honours list. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

An online petition calling for former PM Tony Blair to have his knighthood removed is nearing one million signatures.

The Queen appointed the former Prime Minister a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in the New Year honours list.

This is the highest form of knighthood that can be bestowed.

The petition to remove the honour was set up a week ago on Change.org, and reached 500,000 signatures on Monday.

A statement on the petition's page says: "Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society.

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts.

"For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

"Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen."

"We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed."

The former PM was elected to Downing Street in a landslide victory in 1997, going on to win another two elections.

He was Prime Minister when Allied forces invaded Iraq in 2003, and Afghanistan in 2001.

The western world has come under criticism for the invasion of Iraq, which resulted in an eight year war in which 179 British service personnel lost their lives.

Sir Tony, 68, a former barrister, became a Middle East envoy and set up his own non-for-profit group, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, after leaving politics.

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger told LBC this week the decision to award Sir Tony with the honour is "the right one."