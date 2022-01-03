Half a million sign petition for Tony Blair to be stripped of knighthood

3 January 2022, 22:48 | Updated: 3 January 2022, 23:01

Sir Tony was made knight in the New Year Honours list
Sir Tony was made knight in the New Year Honours list. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

More than half a million people have signed a petition demanding former prime minister Tony Blair is stripped of his knighthood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen has appointed Sir Tony a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

The Change.org petition, set up three days ago, which aims to have the former Labour leader's knighthood "rescinded", reached 500,000 signatures on Monday.

READ MORE: Tony Blair made a Sir as he is given most senior knighthood in New Year Honours list

READ MORE: Tony Blair says Keir Starmer must shun 'woke' issues if Labour is to win power

A statement on the website said: "Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation's society.

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

"Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

"We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed."

Sir Tony, 68, led New Labour to a landslide victory in 1997, winning two subsequent general elections before quitting Westminster a decade later, paving the way for his chancellor Gordon Brown to take over as prime minister.

He was prime minister during the Allied military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The former barrister became a Middle East envoy and set up his own non-for-profit group, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, after leaving politics.

Each year, Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter gather at St George's Chapel in Windsor for a colourful procession and ceremony.

Crowds watch as they walk down the hill to the chapel from the state apartments, dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.

Sir Tony, who left Downing Street more than 14 years ago, is one of three new appointments announced by the palace.

Appointments to the Garter are in the Queen's gift and made without prime ministerial advice.

They are usually announced on St George's Day, April 23, but she can do so at any time, and has chosen this one to coincide with the New Year Honours.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People crossing the English Channel are rescued by UK Border Force in December

Number of people crossing English Channel in small boats tripled in 2021

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at last year's Labour Party Conference

Starmer to set out vision for future Labour government: 'The best still lies ahead'

The Omicron variant is highly infectious but believed to be milder than previous variants

Omicron could pave way to normal life in just two months, says leading health expert

A settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein has been made public

Prince Andrew accuser's $500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public

Snow fell over Christmas in parts of the UK

Cold weather warning as temperatures plunge across UK after warmest ever new year

The Met has drawn anger after posting a drug swab video

Anger after Met posts video showing officers swab Londoners for drugs on night out

Zain Aimable-Lina.

Teen charged with fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina

Boris Johnson warned of weeks of pressure on the NHS

Pressure on NHS will be 'considerable' but Plan B measures are all we need, PM says

Bin collections have been disrupted in a number of council areas.

Bin collections cancelled as councils hit by Covid staff absences

Olivia was killed on New Year's Eve

'Our brightest star': Family pays tribute to teenager who died in NYE horror crash

A settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein is to be made public

Prince Andrew: Key week for royal as accuser's document to be unsealed and made public

School pupils have been asked to wear face masks in class

Pupils to be tested on-site for Covid as they're asked to wear face masks in class

Stephen Barclay has said data suggests no new restrictions need to be introduced.

No need for more Covid restrictions - the data doesn't support it, minister says

The bill will guarantee two weeks of bereavement leave for workers.

Bereavement leave could be guaranteed for all workers under proposed law change

Thunderstorms are set to hit London and the South East, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain and snow to hit parts of UK for bank holiday as Met Office warns of disruption

Weather

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony Blair to have his knighthood stripped.

Sir Tony Blair: Over 300,000 people call for former PM to be stripped of knighthood

Latest News

See more Latest News

NASA Space Telescope

Nasa’s new space telescope ‘hunky-dory’ after problems fixed

Trump Rally

Donald Trump and two eldest children subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Netherlands Rembrandt

New hi-tech photo brings Rembrandt’s Night Watch up close

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taken to hospital in Sao Paulo
A fire at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa Parliament chamber ‘completely gutted’ by fire

South Korea Koreas Border Crossing

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing

A burned car is abandoned on a hilltop overlooking Superior, Colorado

Two missing in Colorado wildfire as investigations continue

Biden

Biden vows to respond ‘decisively’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Sudan

Sudan’s PM resigns after pro-democracy protests

Stuck On Tram Rescue

Passengers stranded overnight in New Mexico cable cars rescued

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares

'Two fingers to Brussels' is 'tangible' Brexit benefit, Edwina Currie declares
Zahawi: Teachers and headteachers will enforce face mask rules in schools

Zahawi: Teachers and headteachers will enforce face mask rules in schools
Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Rachel Johnson hits out at classroom mask advice for pupils

Classroom mask advice "devastating for children", says parent group leader

Classroom mask advice 'devastating for children', says parent group leader
Epidemiologist: British 'exceptionalism' behind school facemask uproar

Epidemiologist: British 'exceptionalism' behind school facemask uproar
Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'

Libby Squire's mum: 'If you take a life, you should spend life in prison'
Road experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes

Experts criticise 'radical failure' to publicise major Highway Code changes
Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

Natasha Devon hits back at messages on refugee safe routes

David Lammy moves listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides

David Lammy moves LBC listeners with powerful reaction to teen homicides
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police