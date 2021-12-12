Body found in search for missing Petra Srncova

Ms Srncova has been missing since December 3. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A body has been found in the search for missing 32-year-old Petra Srncova.

The senior assistant nurse's family has been informed after a woman's body was discovered in Brunswick Park in Camberwell, South London.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

The Met said officers were called out by members of the public who found the body at about 11.40am on Sunday. Police are still at the scene.

Ms Srncova is from the Camberwell area. A concerned colleague reported her missing.

She was last seen leaving her job on November 28, and it is thought she was wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.

The Met has been in touch with her family in the Czech Republic, who said they had not heard from her, and asked for any information about her whereabouts.

Police had arrested a man in connection with her disappearance.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland said previously: "Petra's disappearance is out of character and, of course, her family and friends are very worried.

"We are also growing increasingly concerned for Petra's welfare and have officers working hard to try and find her.

"If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries."

Police asked anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.