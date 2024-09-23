Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
‘Phantom pooper’ being hunted by police after using streets as makeshift loo
23 September 2024, 17:22
Police are hunting a man dubbed the ‘Phantom Pooper’ who has been using residential streets in a Sussex seaside village as his own personal latrine.
A suspect has been seen prowling the streets with toilet paper in hand, looking for a suitable place to relieve himself.
Sussex News reported the bizarre story on Twitter, writing: “The Phantom Pooper’ strikes again in Camber.
“This stealthy stinker leaves his mark - and even comes prepared with his own toilet roll.
“This mysterious man keeps leaving unwanted deposits in a person's residential driveway.”
One person wrote online: “Oh my days! What’s wrong with some people?”
Another wrote: “IS that Camber? My mum lives there” along with an emoji of a shocked face.
Sussex police said: “We are aware of a video on X of a man allegedly defecating on private property in Camber. Enquiries are ongoing.”
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101.”