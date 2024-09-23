‘Phantom pooper’ being hunted by police after using streets as makeshift loo

23 September 2024, 17:22

Police are hunting a man who was caught on CCTV defecating in public in a Sussex village
Police are hunting a man who was caught on CCTV defecating in public in a Sussex village. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a man dubbed the ‘Phantom Pooper’ who has been using residential streets in a Sussex seaside village as his own personal latrine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A suspect has been seen prowling the streets with toilet paper in hand, looking for a suitable place to relieve himself.

Sussex News reported the bizarre story on Twitter, writing: “The Phantom Pooper’ strikes again in Camber.

“This stealthy stinker leaves his mark - and even comes prepared with his own toilet roll.

“This mysterious man keeps leaving unwanted deposits in a person's residential driveway.”

One person wrote online: “Oh my days! What’s wrong with some people?”

Another wrote: “IS that Camber? My mum lives there” along with an emoji of a shocked face.

Sussex police said: “We are aware of a video on X of a man allegedly defecating on private property in Camber. Enquiries are ongoing.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lebanese soldiers stand guard near the site of Friday’s Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburb

What to know about the growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Rachel Reeves said the government is making "an investment in reducing child poverty".

Rachel Reeves announces £315m free breakfast club scheme to begin in primary schools next year

Iran Military Parade

Iran’s president accuses Israel of seeking wider war in Middle East

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives at an event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California in 2020

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music streams jump after arrest and indictment

Senegalese youth gather around pirogues on the beach at dusk in Fass Boye, Senegal

At least 30 bodies found on boat along migrant route off Senegal

Torrential showers set to continue after month's worth of rain in 24 hours leaves homes flooded and cars stranded

Torrential showers set to continue after month's worth of rain in 24 hours leaves homes flooded and cars stranded

An Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel

US sending more troops to Middle East as Israel-Hezbollah violence escalates

Titanic Tourist Sub

OceanGate co-founder hopes tragedy yields renewed interest in sea exploration

Lebanon Israel

Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as over 270 die in strikes

South Africa Snow

Two dead and highways forced to close as snowstorms batter South Africa’s coast

Boxer Chris Eubank's son Joseph, 27, ‘dragged girl, 16, along Brighton beach before raping her near pier’

Boxer Chris Eubank's son Joseph, 27, ‘dragged girl, 16, along Brighton beach before raping her near pier’

South London stab victim who pleaded 'I'm 15, don't let me die' was killed using a 'zombie knife' two days before ban

South London stab victim who pleaded 'I'm 15, don't let me die' was killed with a 'zombie knife' two days before ban

Footage of the incident went viral on social media

Teenager cleared of all charges after stabbing man on board London train in act of self defence

Jakub Jarzecki

Night shift worker, 21, 'started speaking another language' before dying hours later on drug-fuelled night out

Stockton Rush claimed

OceanGate boss claimed 'No-one is dying under my watch' after safety concerns were raised over Titan sub

Migration Greece

Four dead off Greek island after migrant boat runs into trouble

Latest News

See more Latest News

The remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Titan co-founder aimed to create fleet of submersibles, probe told

Angela Rayner has been criticised over £68,000 a year 'vanity' photographer

Angela Rayner under fire over taxpayer-funded £68k photographer

Warnings of heavy rain as thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Amber warning issued after month's worth of rain causes flooding chaos across southern England
Ryan Routh grins at the camera

Assassination attempt accused ‘left note saying he intended to kill Trump’

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli strikes kill 182 in Lebanon amid widening campaign against Hezbollah

The space capsule returns

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returns to Earth

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat but furious altercation sparks argument over who's in the wrong
Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share, writes Julia Davies.

A Call for Fairness: Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share

Dietmar Woidke, governor of the German state of Brandenburg and top candidate of the German Social Democratic party, and Lars Klingbeil, co-chairman of the German Social Democratic Party, attend a joi

Scholz’s party dismisses questions about German leader’s election candidacy

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit