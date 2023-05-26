Breaking News

Phillip Schofield admits affair with young This Morning runner during marriage as he apologises for 'lying'

26 May 2023, 18:52 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 19:46

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency.
Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency. Picture: Alamy/getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Phillip Schofield has admitted to an affair with a young This Morning runner as he announces he's quitting ITV.

His management agency YMU has also announced it has 'parted company' with the embattled star with 'immediate effect'.

It comes after Phil, aged 61, announced on Instagram last week that he would be stepping down from This Morning after 13 years of co-hosting with Holly Willoughby, as the pair's friendship was reportedly in turmoil.

He said in a statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. 

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. 

"In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship.

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. 

"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

There was reportedly conflict between him and his former co-host, Holly.
There was reportedly conflict between him and his former co-host, Holly. Picture: Alamy

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

He was dropped from his agency on Thursday.

YMU wrote in a statement: "This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Phillip stepped down after rumours between the pair.
Phillip stepped down after rumours between the pair. Picture: Getty

He parted with the management team after 35 years.

Schofield has announced his resignation from ITV altogether despite reports the channel had offered him a prime time show to present.

Phil stepped down from This Morning on Saturday after the reported conflict between him and Holly Willoughby.

He wrote in a statement: "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future."

Reacting to the news at the time, Holly said online: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

The show lost 170,000 viewers following the reported conflict between the two.

