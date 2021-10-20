Plymouth shooting: Police must now check medical history before issuing licences

20 October 2021, 19:22

New statutory guidance has been issued over firearms licences
New statutory guidance has been issued over firearms licences. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Medical history will now need to be checked before someone gets a gun licence, as the Government looks to tighten laws following the Plymouth shooting.

Five people were killed as Jake Davison launched his rampage before turning the gun on himself.

The killing led to questions about how the 22-year-old was allowed to get a licence after he received mental health support during lockdown, and easy-to-find social media posts suggested an obsession with "incel" culture and firearms.

All applications will need a medical document from November 1, signed by a registered, practising doctor.

Any relevant health records, especially regarding mental health, neurological conditions and substance abuse – will need to be looked at, the Home Office has said.

The measures mean police will be legally required to follow the guidance for the first time.

Read more: Plymouth shootings: Police staff handed disciplinary notice over gunman's licence

Officers have also been told to review social media accounts and financial history, as well as whether an applicant has a history of domestic violence.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "This new guidance prioritises public safety above all else and we have taken considerable care to ensure it is comprehensive and enforceable, having worked closely with the medical, policing and shooting sectors."

Davison, an apprentice crane operator, accessed mental health support during lockdown by using a local telephone helpline.

He also appeared to have an obsession with "incel", or "involuntarily celibate", culture – which has been linked to acts of violence in the US – as well as an interest in guns.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the decision by the Devon and Cornwall force to return Davison's shotgun certificate and weapon to him.

They were seized last year after an assault allegation made the previous September but returned in July.

Debbie Tedds, the Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police who leads the National Police Chiefs' Councils' work on firearms licensing, welcomed the guidance and said: "Policing take this matter incredibly seriously and any advancement on the already extensive checks will help to ensure that only those who are safe to carry a firearms licence will receive one."

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) said while the guidance "will allow applicants to choose who completes their medical verification if their GP states they are opposed to shooting or insists on excessive fees", they warned that "flaws remain" in the process and urged the Government to "listen again to those who want a pragmatic, cost-efficient licensing system that is fit for purpose."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

MPs face 'substantial' threat in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing, Priti Patel says

A man has been arrested for a public order offence

Man arrested after gallows erected by anti-vaxxers outside Parliament

Dame Cressida Dick said there are "challenges" around sexism in the force.

'I'm a realist': Cressida Dick acknowledges 'challenges' around sexism in the Met

Sajid Javid urged people to get their jabs

Javid's jabs plea: Health Sec says 'get your booster' as he rules out Covid Plan B

Sajid Javid said he was "delighted" at the news

Govt secures two new antiviral drugs to help treat vulnerable Covid patients this winter

Sadiq Khan called for masks to be made mandatory on the Tube again

'Don't wait for Plan B': Mayor of London calls on the government to reintroduce face masks

Live
Sajid Javid will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Sajid Javid addresses soaring Covid cases at Downing Street press conference

Sainsbury's will not sell any fireworks this year including on Bonfire Night and New Years Eve

Sainsbury's bans sale of fireworks in all stores ahead of Bonfire Night

Plan B could be introduced for winter.

What is the UK's Covid-19 winter 'Plan B'?

Women have reported being injected without their knowledge on nights out

Police to review scale of drink spiking amid reports of women being injected at nightclubs

EasyJet cancelled a flight to Marrakesh on Wednesday

Morocco bans UK flights due to rising Covid cases

Abusers use threats of deportation to control their victims, and in some cases destroy or withhold immigration documents

Domestic abusers use victims' immigration status to control and coerce them - report

Sajid Javid will give the update on Wednesday afternoon

Sajid Javid to hold 5pm press conference after NHS chiefs called for Covid ‘Plan B’

Plain-clothes officers will get uniform colleagues to confirm their identity on video call

Plain-clothed Met cops to video call colleagues when stopping lone women

Boris Johnson will take questions at PMQs

Watch again: Boris Johnson takes questions at PMQs

Exclusive
British Transport Police has told LBC they are taking legal action after one of their officers who sexually assaulted a woman was not sacked by a misconduct panel.

BTP fights decision to let cop who harassed lone jogger keep his job

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin will not attend the UK-hosted COP26

Putin snubs COP26: Russian president won’t attend Glasgow climate summit
The Government is aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

Net zero strategy could lead to more tax, Treasury warns

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly set to announce the change next week

Facebook set to get new name in major rebrand

The blast in May 2021 killed 2-year-old George Hinds

Four arrested in connection with explosion at Lancashire home that killed toddler
The Government has been urged to enforce Plan B ahead of winter.

Government must enforce Covid 'Plan B' to avoid winter crisis, says NHS chief
The proposed guidance was welcomed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab

Terrorists who plan mass killings to face tougher sentences under new guidance
Sadiq Khan was one of the first leaders in the world to declare a climate emergency

Climate change: Sadiq Khan to be named new chair of C40 cities at COP26
A warning of thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office

UK weather: 8-hour thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and lightning to batter country
Neo-nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention.

Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'
Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she killed her husband

Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole
'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police