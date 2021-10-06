Breaking News

Plymouth shootings: Police staff handed disciplinary notice over gunman's licence

Jake Davison killed five people in Plymouth, including a young girl. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A member of police staff has been issued with a disciplinary notice over their handling of Plymouth gunman Jake Davison's application for a shotgun and the decision to return it to him weeks before he killed five people.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it has issued the gross misconduct notice to a member of staff over Davison's original application for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and the decision to return his shotgun and shotgun certificate in July this year.

Davison, 22, shot and killed five people including his mother in August with a weapon which had just been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The tragic incident on Thursay, August 12, was the UK's first mass shooting in more than a decade.

Read more: Jake Davison: Plymouth gunman posted YouTube videos before shootings

Read more: Plymouth shooting: Jake Davison named as killer of five, including girl aged three

The IOPC watchdog is investigating how the apprentice crane operator was originally granted a shotgun certificate in 2017 by the force.

The watchdog is also examining how Davison was handed back the weapon and certificate weeks before the shooting having been seized after admitting two assaults.

This story is being updated