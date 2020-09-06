Breaking News

Police declare major incident in Birmingham city centre following 'multiple stabbings'

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre following reports of multiple stabbings.

West Midlands Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am.

In a statement, the force said: "We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service."A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

"However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

"This has been declared a major incident.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.

"At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has said the incidents "look to be related", but the motivation for them "is not yet understood", Reuters reported.

West Midlands Police said there had not been any reports of gunshots during the incident.

The force said: "We're aware of some comments that gunshots were fired, this has not been reported to us at this stage."

Officers set up a cordon at the junction of Hurst Street, a popular nightlife area in the city centre, and Bromsgrove Street.

A small forensic tent could be seen on nearby Barwick Street.

#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.



Witnesses to the incident have said it appeared to be one group of boys fighting against another group of boys.

Eyewitnesses also said they heard racial slurs during the incident, adding it was a "multicultural night" in the clubs near the Arcadia complex.

Witnesses said that drinks were being dropped, rings were falling off, jewellery was going everywhere and clothes were being torn, with one man having his hair ripped out.

An eyewitness told LBC: "I was waiting for my bus and then a guy walked into the stop with three policemen following him.

"Then suddenly out of nowhere all these cars came in and policemen came over with guns, and I just ran."

Police said the response would be ongoing "for some time" and urged people to stay away from the scene.