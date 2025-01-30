Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

30 January 2025, 18:17

Lincolnshire Police will cut 200 officers in the face of financial challenges.
Lincolnshire Police will cut 200 officers in the face of financial challenges.

By Georgina Greer

Lincolnshire Police is planning to cut up to 200 officers by 2029 and will cancel its planned intake of new officers this year amid UK wide planning shortfalls.

The force says the months ahead will bring difficult times as it "aims to balance its budget while still delivering a policing model that will keep the public of Lincolnshire safe."

In a statement the force said their budget gap stands at £14m for the next year following the announcement of the Government funding settlement for policing, resulting in the need for "difficult decisions", in the face "financial pressures".

This will include reductions in police staff posts and the number of officers, along with the cancellation of this year's intake.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: "We are facing some very difficult decisions and cancelling the next police officer intake is just the first of what is likely to be many to come."

"I do not underestimate the impact this is likely to have had on those planning to join in in March but, sadly, we have been left with no other option because of the financial constraints imposed upon us."

He added: "Our police staff will feel the most immediate effects of these changes as reductions are inevitable and we are exploring every opportunity where we can feasibly reduce risk to our communities within our means, and deliver the very best service with the resources we have."

"All of these are changes that will undoubtedly be felt keenly by our staff and the public we serve."

Other police forces are also feeling the squeeze with the Metropolitan police to cut 2,300 police due to a reported £450m budget black hole, resulting in a slowing in recruitment.

Essex Police have also announcing a plan to cut all of its police community support officers due a £5 million gap in funding.

PCSO's aren’t recognised by the government as police officers when it comes to targets that decide how much money is given to each area.

