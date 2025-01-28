Police force to get rid of all support officers because of £5 million funding shortfall

28 January 2025, 19:24 | Updated: 28 January 2025, 19:26

Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant
Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant. Picture: Alamy
Fraser Knight.

By Fraser Knight.

Essex Police is set to cut all of its police community support officers as it warns of a £5 million gap in funding that it can’t fill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chief constable has said the annual settlement of cash from the Home Office is not enough to balance the books, even after millions of pounds in savings have been made.

The force is now proposing that it scraps all 99 of its PCSOs, who aren’t recognised by the government as police officers when it comes to targets that decide how much money is given to each area.

A further 65 staff roles will also be consulted for redundancy.

Essex police chief Ben-Julian Harrington said: "I've said repeatedly for the last few months that all I want is fair funding for a force that is already efficient - delivering tens of millions in savings over the last decade - driving down crime and working hard to keep our communities safe.

"Despite our extensive efforts to balance the books for the next financial year, we still have a shortfall.

Read more: ‘One step behind’ crime bosses: Met fury as force to cut 2,300 police due to £450m budget black hole

Read more: Met Police could lose 2,000 officers as force's budget 'may be slashed by £450 million'

Essex Police chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington
Essex Police chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington. Picture: Alamy

"The only thing left therefore that we can look at is reducing our people - that is the position that no Chief Constable wants to be in.

"I know our communities do not want to see this either, but financially there is nowhere left for us to go."

The Home Secretary has said she wants to prioritise PCSOs in her push towards neighbourhood policing but the details of what that will look like still haven't been shared.

By law, police chiefs need to balance their budgets by March.

A spokesperson for Essex Police insisted that no more police stations in the area will be closed but said they may need to consider a reduction in the hours that public counters are open.

LBC understands the Home Office funding settlement also doesn’t consider the extra cost of PCs who have served more than three years.

Essex Police officers
Essex Police officers. Picture: Alamy

A policing source has said the same amount of money is essentially being provided each year for those officers, despite their salaries increasing.

“They’re giving us £5 for stuff that costs £50,” they said.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, Roger Hirst, said the government settlement "is not enough to meet pay and inflationary pressures".

Previously, Chief Constable BJ Harrington warned that 200 police officers and staff may have had to be let go.

Having already made savings and now requested the maximum precept increase allowed - which is added onto council tax - the force says together with the proposed cuts, it would allow them to maintain the current number of officers.

If approved by the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Panel next Tuesday, it could see a Band D property in the area paying 5.66% more, taking the annual total to £260.37.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are ensuring police have the funding to keep our communities safe and deliver on our Safer Streets Mission, with an extra 13,000 neighbourhood police officers, community support officers and special constables, all of whom will play a vital role in bringing visible policing to our streets.

"Essex Police Funding will be £431.1 Million in 2025-26, an increase of up to £24.9 million when compared to the 2024-25 police funding settlement.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boom's Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator is the first civil aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde

Supersonic jet dubbed ‘new Concorde’ breaks sound barrier during test flight with plans for commercial flights

Strictly tour cast

Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star

The UK is in an "accelerating jobs car crash"

UK jobs market ‘like after 2008 crash’, recruitment chief warns - as he urges Labour to axe national insurance hike

The 2025 Doomsday Clock time is displayed after the time reveal held by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the United States Institute of Peace on January 28, 2025

‘Continuing on the current path is a form of madness’ - Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever to midnight

Mohamed Samak is accused of killing his wife Joanne

University hockey coach 'stabbed wife to death at home near Birmingham' and claimed she killed herself

Exclusive
Inverness, UK. 28 Nov 2024. Construction site of the new HMP Highland prison in Inverness

Green rules cause delays to thousands of new prison cells, as soaring jail population threatens fresh crisis

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he reveals 'weirdest thing' about relationship

The tail of an Air Busan passenger plane with 176 people on board has caught fire before take-off at an airport in South Korea.

Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists

Strictly tour cast

Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

Ministers have rejected calls from a report commissioned by the Home Office to widen the definition of extremism.

Ministers reject calls to widen the definition of extremism

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City helicopter crash which killed five people ruled accidental

Google is changing the name of Gulf of Mexico into Gulf of America following Donald Trump's order

Google Maps to change name of Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump order

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week.

14 year-old charged with 12 year-old boy's murder in Birmingham due for murder trial

Exclusive
Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, appearing before MPs

Chris Whitty says assisted dying could come in within two years but warns it shouldn't be rushed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during an interview after a meeting with business leaders in central London on January 28

Keir Starmer insists economy is 'beginning to turn around' as he bids to rescue UK's stuttering finances
Debbie Griggs, 34, was pregnant when she was reported missing from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs in May 1999

Further charges for convicted murderer who killed pregnant wife and buried remains in back garden in 1999
Sigourney Weaver's performance was disrupted by Just Stop Oil

Two eco-activists arrested after storming West End stage and disrupting Shakespeare play starring Sigourney Weaver
f

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's luxury superyacht Bayesian which sunk off coast of Sicily to be raised from seabed
Protesters have been setting fire and looting the US and French embassies. Here protesters surround the French embassy

Armed protesters set fire to US and French embassies in Congo

DeepSeek has shaken up the AI market

What is DeepSeek? The new Chinese AI chatbot that has sparked a $1trillion panic in the tech market
Selena Gomez shared a tearful post over the ICE raids

'We have no apologies': Trump's border czar hits out at Selena Gomez as she shares tearful post over ICE raids
January 6 rioter shot dead by police.

Jan 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot dead by police in traffic stop

A Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School

Driver of SUV involved in Wimbledon primary school crash that killed two girls arrested

UK population set to hit 72.5 million by 2032 up almost five million from 2022.

UK population set to hit 72.5 million by 2032 up almost five million from 2022, new ONS figures reveal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News