Police 'being supported by counter-terror officers' as they investigate stabbing of soldier outside barracks

24 July 2024, 17:53

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent
A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent. Picture: Social media/LBC

By Kit Heren

Police investigating the stabbing of a British soldier are being supported by counter-terror officers, as they maintain they are keeping an open-mind over the attacker's motive.

The soldier, in his 40s, was found seriously injured just metres away from Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, Kent, on Tuesday evening.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the unprovoked attack.

Police said they do not believe that it was an act of terrorism, and there is no suggestion of a threat to anyone else.

They said the attack might have been related to mental health, as well as possible links to the barracks.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and police continue to question him. He tried to escape from the scene on a motorbike, but was arrested about three miles away in Rochester.

A forensic officer collects evidence at the scene near Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday evening
A forensic officer collects evidence at the scene near Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy

A witness claims to have seen the frenzied attacker jump off his moped and rush towards the soldier, who was in uniform.

The serviceman managed to get away but was chased down and attacked once more by the assailant who was brandishing two kitchen knifes, the witness added.

Allegedly, the knifeman held up one of the bloodied weapons and licked it in front of locals who had rushed out of their homes to help the soldier, the witness added.

The soldier reportedly suffered injuries to his face and body and was airlifted to hospital.

Forensic officers search the scene near Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday evening, close to Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army's 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.
Forensic officers search the scene near Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday evening, close to Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army's 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment. Picture: Alamy

Acting Chief Superintendent Richard Woolley of Kent Police said: ‘We are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this incident and we are exploring a number of lines of enquiry – these include the possibility this incident was mental health-related as well as any links the suspect may have with the location of the assault.

"The investigation has been supported throughout by Counter Terrorism Policing South East as we work to establish the full circumstances.

"Kent Police officers will continue to be on patrol in the area to offer reassurance to members of the public and are more than happy to speak with anyone who is upset or concerned about what has happened.

"It remains the case that we do not currently believe anyone else was involved and there is no further information at this time to suggest any wider threats to the local community, including members of the armed forces.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim, his family and those who witnessed the incident at this difficult time.’

There is a heavy police presence in the area
There is a heavy police presence in the area. Picture: LBC

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, said on Wednesday morning: "Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.

"My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time.

"On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an emerging incident in the Chatham area which may have involved a soldier.

“As the circumstances are currently under investigation by Kent Police, we cannot comment further.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said “Kent Police was called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report of a serious assault in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.

“A man in his 40s suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as serious.

“Officers attended and at around 6.20pm they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A cordon is currently in place around the scene of the incident and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“Residents are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area.”

Kent Police were called to a reported stabbing in Sally Port Gardens
Kent Police were called to a reported stabbing in Sally Port Gardens. Picture: LBC
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Corps of Royal Engineers at Brompton Barracks
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Corps of Royal Engineers at Brompton Barracks. Picture: Alamy

