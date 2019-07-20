Police Hunt Two Men After 'CS Gas' Released On London Underground

20 July 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 12:14

British Transport Police are hunting two men in connection to the release of a gas on board a tube train
British Transport Police are hunting two men in connection to the release of a gas on board a tube train. Picture: British Transport Police

Police are appealing for information after a gas was released on board a train at Oxford Circus.

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images after a gas, believed to be CS gas, was released on board a train on the London Underground.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 o'clock this morning, and a number of people were treated at the scene by paramedics for coughing and lack of breath.

A police statement said: "Their symptoms would suggest the gas is CS gas.

"Officers believe the people in the images may have information that could help their investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or knows the identity of the men, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 171 of 20/07/19.

More to follow...

