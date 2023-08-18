Police hunt man in hard hat and high-vis over Ulez camera theft in crackdown on so-called Blade Runners

18 August 2023, 09:38

Police are looking for a man dressed as a construction worker over thefts of Ulez cameras
Police are looking for a man dressed as a construction worker over thefts of Ulez cameras. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting a man who wore a high-viz jacket and hard hat to fiddle with a Ulez camera as it cracks down on vandalisation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The devices track cars entering the low emissions zone and charge drivers £12.50 a day if their vehicle doesn't comply with standards.

They are being targeted by so-called "blade runners" opposed to Sadiq Khan's scheme which will soon cover all of London.

It has triggered an arms race between vandals who are finding ways to attack cameras that are usually placed on poles several feet off the ground and authorities who have resorted to cladding some in armour.

Read more: Keir Starmer clashes with Sadiq Khan over Ulez as he insists there are 'other ways' to cut pollution

Police branded the damage "unacceptable" and vowed to find those behind hundreds of anti-Ulez crimes, which include reports of theft of the cameras and damage to their cables.

Detectives released a photo of a man wearing a hard hat and a high-viz jacket working who was pictured on CCTV fiddling with a Ulez camera.

Police are seeking this man in relation to thefts of Ulez cameras
Police are seeking this man in relation to thefts of Ulez cameras. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Officers want to speak to him over the theft of the cameras.

"These are clearly unacceptable acts of criminality and we have a team of officers investigating and identifying those responsible," the Met's Commander Owain Richards said.

"We are providing a proportionate policing response, balancing these incidents against the wide range of operational demand and crime we must respond to across London.

"We are working closely with Transport for London and alongside our investigation into offences already committed we are supporting them identify new ways to prevent further cameras from being damaged or stolen.

"We are continually reviewing where we need to focus our efforts and we will continue to do that over the coming weeks to ensure we are providing the service Londoners expect from us."

Read more: 'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Some Ulez cameras have been armoured in a bid to protec them from the scheme's opponents
Some Ulez cameras have been armoured in a bid to protec them from the scheme's opponents. Picture: Alamy
Normal Ulez cameras remain targets
Normal Ulez cameras remain targets. Picture: Alamy

A total of 288 crimes related to Ulez cameras have been recorded by the Met, including 185 instances of cables being damaged, 164 cameras being stolen and 38 reports of the devices getting obscured.

Some of those crimes could overlap and relate to one camera.

Vandals who wreck the cameras have dubbed themselves "blade runners" and vowed to keep attacking them for as long as it takes.

"We are going to take down every single one no matter what," one anti-Ulez "blade runner" said earlier in the year, claiming he had brought down at least 30 by April.

"Snipping, damaging with hammers, painting, disabling on a circuit level and removing. They are unbolted and they are snipped.

"The tools they use to install them are the ones we use to remove it. We don't want this. It's a way to try to... restrict our movements.

The scheme is hated by opponents as yet another tax on drivers
The scheme is hated by opponents as yet another tax on drivers. Picture: Alamy

"F*** them. It will not happen because we haven't done anything to deserve it."

Recently, footage emerged of a Ulez opponent damaging them with a pole and and cutters at dark.

A group of people eating at a restaurant watch on but nobody challenges him as he tackles two cameras.

The Met has launched a dedicated operation to stop the vandalism called Eremon.

Sadiq Khan is expanding Ulez to cover all of London from August 29. He recently won a High Court case after Tory councils challenged him.

'I'm simply unwilling to delay' Ulez expansion, says Sadiq Khan as financial aid is announced

The mayor of London believes Ulez is vital to tackling air pollution in the capital and preventing premature deaths.

He has claimed most vehicles seen on London's streets in an average day are compliant and earmarked tens of millions of pounds in additional funding to expand a scrappage scheme.

That is designed to help people, businesses and charities with upgrading non-compliant cars.

But the scheme has proved so controversial even Sir Keir Starmer has refused to offer it support, instead saying cities need to find ways of tackling air pollution that don't affect the worst-off.

The Tories turned the election campaign in Boris Johnson's old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip into a referendum on Ulez, holding on to it by hundreds of votes when other by-elections proved to be bruising defeats.

It has led Conservatives to consider whether they should aim to be more pro-motorist to win more support amid dreadful opinion polls ahead of the next election.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

A 'heat dome' is expected to bring high temperatures to parts of Europe

Europe to be hit by high temperature ‘heat dome’ in coming days

Banks will be fined for not giving access to cash

Banks to be fined for not giving access to cash, as ATM group chief says law change 'just in time'

Niger Coup

Niger’s neighbours running out of options as chiefs consider military force

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

Residents wait to be allowed back inside their homes

Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia’s capital

Former President Trump Speaks At The South Carolina GOP Silver Elephant Dinner In Columbia

Donald Trump slams Fox News demanding they stop using photos of him looking 'big and orange'

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase

The owners of the Crooked House are set to address the pub's controversy

Crooked House owners fly to Corfu and £20,000 a week villa - and 'plan to address pub controversy on return'

Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

'I wish her the best always': Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce

Tributes have poured in for Sir Michael Parkinson after he died aged 88

'I'm getting towards the end': Emotional Dickie Bird recalls final words with Sir Michael Parkinson before his death

There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Government backs move to relax alcohol licensing laws ahead of World Cup final

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro

Hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into voting system ahead of 2022 vote

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit

Pregnant porn star spared jail after using pram to shoplift booze and jewellery in order to fund cocaine habit
Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments

Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence on Wagatha Christie saga
Britney Spears' husband has filed for divorce

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari files for divorce over 'irreconcilable differences' a year after marriage
Palestinians gather for the opening ceremony of Meow Cafe in Gaza City

Gaza Strip gets its first cat cafe

Pieces of ice gathered after a chunk of ice crashed on to the roof of a house in Shirley, Massachusetts

Large ice chunk falls from sky and damages house in US

A glider pilot died in a crash during take-off.

Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off from Bedfordshire airfield as police appeal for witnesses
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband says in divorce filing that split came weeks ago

Pascale Ferrier

Canadian woman jailed over ricin letter sent to Trump in White House

Met Office issues six-hour thunderstorm warning as Britain braced for downpours

Met Office issues six-hour weather warning as Britain braced for thunderstorms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit