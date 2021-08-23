Police hunt suspects after girl, 17, raped while walking her dog

23 August 2021, 17:11 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 17:13

Police are searching for two men after a 17-year-old girl was raped in a park
Police are searching for two men after a 17-year-old girl was raped in a park. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 17-year-old girl has been raped while walking her dog in a park in Manchester, police have said.

The teenager was approached by two men, one of whom took the dog from her while the second pushed her to the ground and raped her.

Detectives are now hunting the pair following the incident at Boggart Hole Clough in Blackley, north Manchester, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Following the attack, the girl was able to take back her dog and run from the scene.

She alerted two other women in the park, who called police.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We understand the distress that incidents such as this can cause for the community, and I want to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and ensure the people responsible for this horrendous act are identified.

"We are carefully examining the scene, and will increase our police presence in the area, so if anyone has any concerns, they can approach our officers directly.

"I want to also appeal to anyone who may have been walking in the area at the time, to come forward and speak with police.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation."

One of the suspects is described as a black male with braided hair, aged between 20 and 30, and around 5ft 8in. He spoke with an African accent, and was wearing a dark-coloured puffer jacket with royal blue sleeves, dark jeans with a belt, and dark trainers with bubbles in the sole.

The second is a white man, aged between 20 and 30, with a bald head and a short beard. He has a Manchester accent and was wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a V-neck, dark-coloured jeans, and white trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 1146 or via the force's live web chat at www.gmp.police.uk quoting incident 3089 of 22/08/21. Details can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan Italy

US troops step up evacuations out of Kabul but Taliban warns over ‘red line’
Tennessee Flooding

Dozens still missing after floods surge through Tennessee

People around the country have been donating to refugees coming over from Afghanistan.

Brits gather mountains of donations for Afghan refugees arriving in UK
Police outside the offices of ITN on Grays Inn Road, London, after a group of protesters "unlawfully gained access" to the building.

Anti-vaxxers storm ITN studios in London and 'chase' presenter Jon Snow
The Taliban warned the Afghan that he would be hunted.

Afghan man who helped snare Taliban drug dealers warned he will be 'hunted'
US vice president Kamala Harris, left, and Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Kamala Harris sidesteps questions about US policies in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief
'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London