Police hunt suspects after girl, 17, raped while walking her dog

Police are searching for two men after a 17-year-old girl was raped in a park. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 17-year-old girl has been raped while walking her dog in a park in Manchester, police have said.

The teenager was approached by two men, one of whom took the dog from her while the second pushed her to the ground and raped her.

Detectives are now hunting the pair following the incident at Boggart Hole Clough in Blackley, north Manchester, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Following the attack, the girl was able to take back her dog and run from the scene.

She alerted two other women in the park, who called police.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We understand the distress that incidents such as this can cause for the community, and I want to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and ensure the people responsible for this horrendous act are identified.

"We are carefully examining the scene, and will increase our police presence in the area, so if anyone has any concerns, they can approach our officers directly.

"I want to also appeal to anyone who may have been walking in the area at the time, to come forward and speak with police.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation."

#APPEAL Police are appealing for information after a 17-year-old dog walker was raped at Boggart Hole Clough, in #Blackley.

Read more here: https://t.co/yaGBharIMY pic.twitter.com/lE4FxtOxJe — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 23, 2021

One of the suspects is described as a black male with braided hair, aged between 20 and 30, and around 5ft 8in. He spoke with an African accent, and was wearing a dark-coloured puffer jacket with royal blue sleeves, dark jeans with a belt, and dark trainers with bubbles in the sole.

The second is a white man, aged between 20 and 30, with a bald head and a short beard. He has a Manchester accent and was wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a V-neck, dark-coloured jeans, and white trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 1146 or via the force's live web chat at www.gmp.police.uk quoting incident 3089 of 22/08/21. Details can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.