Police hunt for three women involved in attempted murder of man, 31, in Inverclyde

The incident happened outside a property on Florence Street. Picture: Google Maps

A police hunt is currently underway for three women who are believed to be involved in the attempted murder of a man in Inverclyde.

The man, 31, is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital after suffering injuries to his upper body on Saturday night.

According to police, three women got out of a car outside a property on Florence Street at around 10.30pm in Greenock, where a disturbance ensued.

The incident is believed to have happened on the doorstep of the property.

One of the women has been described as "heavy-set", which is also the only description currently available.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff, at Greenock CID, said: "We don't know where the women or the car went after the attack and we're appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

"We believe it was a targeted attack and additional patrols are being carried out in the area."