Police interview man over theft of 1,500 artefacts from British Museum as police fear they were melted down

By Will Taylor

Police have interviewed a man after 1,500 pieces went missing from the British Museum.

Gold jewellery, glass and some semi-precious stones - some dating back more than 3,000 years - have gone missing from the London institution.

It is understood they were moved out of the museum before this year over a long period of time.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday: "A man has been interviewed by investigating officers. No arrests have been made.

"We have worked closely with the British Museum and will continue to do so. We will not be providing any further information at this time. Inquiries continue."

A member of staff was fired after the disappearances emerged.

The British Museum has launched its own investigation. Picture: Alamy

Speaking out for the first time since news of the thefts broke, the British Museum's director, Hartwig Fischer, said the dealer who initially reported the artefacts had many more of the museum's items in his possession.

Amid criticism and accusations the museum was slow to act on suggestions artefacts were being taken, Fischer said: "When allegations were brought to us in 2021 we took them incredibly seriously, and immediately set up an investigation.

"Concerns were only raised about a small number of items, and our investigation concluded that those items were all accounted for.

"We now have reason to believe that the individual who raised concerns had many more items in his possession, and it’s frustrating that that was not revealed to us as it would have aided our investigations.

"In 2022 we embarked on a full audit – which revealed a bigger problem. I reported my concerns to the trustees, and together we agreed to call in the police.

"We also then began the disciplinary process that resulted in a member of staff being dismissed.

"I am clear that at every step my priority has been the care of the incredible British Museum collection, and that continues today – with our commitment to learning lessons from the independent review, our determination to help the police with their criminal investigation, and our focus on the recovery programme."

The museum has launched an independent review of security.

It is believed the thief was operating for about two decades.

Reports suggest the items stolen were not on public display and often not properly catalogued, which the offender is thought to have known about and taken advantage of.

A police source said: "We believe they sold many of these things for just a few hundred pounds. Some things were simply melted down. In one case, a ring was taken but the gem was prised out so all that was left was the gold."