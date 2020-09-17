Police investigating after body of 'man on fire' found

The body of the man was found in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in Mitcham, south London.

Police found the body after responding to a call about a "man on fire" at Commonside East just after 6am on Thursday.

The man has not yet been identified, and his death is being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out.

An investigation has since been opened into the death, and is being led by homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

:: Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD 1135/17Sep. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.