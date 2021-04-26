Police launch knife crime crackdown - as two girls stabbed in London

26 April 2021, 06:31 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 06:35

Police have launched a new crackdown on knife crime
Police have launched a new crackdown on knife crime. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police forces are ramping up efforts to tackle knife crime with a week-long nationwide crackdown.

The campaign comes after a 16-year-old girl was one of two young women hurt in a double stabbing outside a London takeaway. Four teenage boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Friday, 14-year-old Fares Maatou was stabbed to death outside a pizza restaurant on Barking Road in Newham, east London.

His death is the 33rd homicide in London since January 1 this year.

READ MORE: Four teens held on suspicion of attempted murder after two girls stabbed

Operation Sceptre will see officers carry out weapon sweeps and give people the opportunity to dispose of knives in amnesty bins across the country from Monday.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said forces will also work with schools to discourage young people from carrying knives.

In London, knife arches, which detect whether someone is carrying a weapon or a metal object, will be set up at transport hubs, alongside drug detection dogs, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force will also carry out patrols in "violence hotspots" and target those wanted for knife crime offences.

The Met said there was a "clear link" between drugs and violence on the streets of London.

As part of the crackdown, officers will use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to target those using the roads to deal drugs.

The Met will also visit schools and youth clubs to "highlight the life-changing consequences of carrying a knife".

Londoners are also being encouraged to hand in knives at 12 nominated police stations across the city.

NPCC's lead for knife crime, deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty, said: "Coronavirus has been a huge part of everyone's lives for over a year now but we want to remind people that our normal policing role hasn't stopped during this time.

"Forces are determined to tackle violent crime and with the restrictions easing, taking knives off our streets and helping people understand the dangers of carrying a knife remains a top priority."

Commander Alex Murray, the Met's violence lead, said: "This operation is an intensification of the work officers are already doing on a daily basis to tackle knife crime and remove dangerous weapons from the streets, and last year we saw a 26% reduction in violent crime across London.

"We are absolutely determined to keep violence levels down as we approach the summer months.

"The impact of knife crime on families and communities in London is devastating, which is why we are also asking for communities to work with us or give information about knife crime, or anything they may know about violence in their area, to Crimestoppers - your anonymity is guaranteed.

"It might feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone's son or daughter."

To contact Crimestoppers anonymously, call 0800 555 111.

