South London: Four teens held on suspicion of attempted murder after two girls stabbed

The Met said the boys remain in custody. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two girls were stabbed in south London.

The girls, who are known to each other, were taken to hospital with one in a serious but stable condition.

The older victim's injuries do not appear to be life threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on Norwood Road, Lambeth, at 4.41pm on Sunday.

Police and ambulance workers found the two girls, aged 16 and 17, with stab injuries. Their families are aware of the incident.

The four boys, aged between 16 and 17, are in custody.

Detective Sergeant Rob Merrett, of the Central South Command Unit, said: "This is a shocking incident involving two young female victims, one of whom remains seriously ill in hospital.

"It has understandably caused considerable alarm in the community.

"I urge anyone who has information, pictures and video that could assist us to make contact immediately."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 4970/25Apr or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.