Do you recognise these people? Met launches public appeal for those suspected of protest offences at London marches

Police have launched an appeal for information about several individuals who attended Saturday's Middle East marches in London. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

The Metropolitan Police have launched an appeal for information on several individuals suspected of committing protest offences during marches in the capital on Saturday.

Protests swept London in the run-up to the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, with marches both condemning Israel’s continuing bombardment of Gaza and remembering the victims of last year’s attack.

A Met statement read: “A number of further potential offences have come to light on social media and we’re now releasing images and appealing for the public’s help to identify those involved.

“The crowds at Saturday's event were significant in size and density. In those circumstances, what is easy to spot when walking among the crowd with a mobile phone is not always easy for officers to see from their positions along the route.

“While we will always investigate event after an event, we would urge those who see these incidents and take photos of them to also alert officers - if they are nearby - so we can intervene immediately.”

Anyone who can identify those pictured is asked to call 101, message @MetCC on X or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Police said they arrested a total of 17 people during Saturday’s protests.

One march was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign while a counter-protest, held by a pro-Israel group called Stop the Hate, also took place.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

Eight arrests were made on suspicion of public order offences, four of which were reportedly racially aggravated.

The Met confirmed it is “aware” of protestors supporting Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. In the wake of the attack, Israel launched a massive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 41,000 people, most of which are civilians.