Police break into London gallery to find 'distressed unconscious woman' is actually an art exhibition

Kristina at Laz Emporium. Picture: Laz Emporium

By Kit Heren

Police forced their way into an upmarket London art gallery in response to reports of a "distressed woman" - only to discover it was in fact an installation.

Met Police officers broke into the Laz Emporium in Soho in central London on November 25, where they saw what appeared to be an unconscious woman.

But the 'woman' was actually a mannequin called 'Kristina' made of packing tape and foam filler, commissioned by gallery owner Steve Lazarides.

Mr Lazarides said: "Hannah, who was working in the gallery that day, had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea.

"She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers!"

The mannequin, created by American artist Mark Jenkins and based on Mr Lazarides' sister, can be seen from the window of the gallery on Lexington Street.

'Kristina' has reportedly caused concern for emergency services before, with paramedics called out to check on the sculpture's welfare in October.

The Met said that officers were called at 5,25pm "to concerns for the welfare of a person at a locked business premises on Lexington Street”.

Officers added that they entered the premises half an hour later, where they discovered the 'person' was a mannequin.

A statement went on: “The Met has a duty of care to respond when there are welfare concerns.”