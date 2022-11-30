Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics

30 November 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 12:27

By Hannah Holland

Art critic, Estelle Lovatt, branded the attack on fine art "simplistic nonsense" after Nick Ferrari asked for her thoughts on the "cultish" Just Stop Oil demonstrations.

After throwing soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting and glueing themselves to the frames of other masterpieces, Just Stop Oil are threatening to “escalate” their protests. The controversial eco-warriors have revealed they are considering mimicking the tactics of the suffragettes who “violently slashed” artworks to get their message across.

Nick spoke to art critic, Estelle Lovatt, prefacing the interview with his view that the young protestors are “almost brainwashed” into believing in their “cultish” campaigns.

Ms. Lovatt said: “Even if you’re not an art professional, this bizarre, destructive, wanton, outrageous behaviour is doing nothing to gain favour with them."

She then revealed how she found it “extraordinary” that the campaigners are disrespecting art after years of Covid when art was especially “dear to our hearts” and gave people “mental support to get through the day”.

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil considers slashing famous artworks as eco mob threatens to 'escalate' protests

The art critic bashed the “chaotic campaign” that questions “how important” a Monet or Van Gogh painting is “compared to the world”.

She continued: “Well how stupid - what a stupid, ridiculous question.”

Nick went on to reveal he felt that the demonstrators are “on the verge” of “some mental health issue” before appealing to Ms. Lovatt that “they would say this is the fight of our lives because it is for our lives.”

Ms. Lovatt then described how she went to the National Gallery and was “delighted” to see that the Sunflowers painting had been returned to the wall and that children were drawing it.

Summarising the importance of protecting art, she explained: “It gives us peace of mind and a moment to find ourselves."

READ MORE: Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil plan to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts from tomorrow until Christmas

