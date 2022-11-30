Just Stop Oil considers slashing famous artworks as eco mob threatens to 'escalate' protests

30 November 2022, 10:43 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 11:34

Just Stop Oil activists threaten to slash paintings
Just Stop Oil activists threaten to slash paintings. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Eco mob Just Stop Oil is considering slashing famous paintings as they threaten to step up their protests.

In recent weeks eco activists Just Stop Oil have thrown soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting and hurled a black, oily liquid at at famous Klimt painting in Vienna.

They have also glued themselves to the frames of several masterpieces, prompting one art critic to brand them "morons"

Just Stop Oil Activists Super Glue Themselves To Van Gogh Painting
Just Stop Oil Activists Super Glue Themselves To Van Gogh Painting. Picture: Getty
Activists after hurling tomato soup over Van Gogh's sunflowers
Activists after hurling tomato soup over Van Gogh's sunflowers. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Read More: Just Stop Oil plan to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts from tomorrow until Christmas

Read More: Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

Alex De Koning, a spokesman for Just Stop Oil, said it was "insane" that "more people are outraged" about the activists targeting artwork than the devastating floods in Pakistan, which displaced millions of people.

The 24-year-old - who describes himself as a "climate scientist" - said the protest group may follow in the footsteps of suffragettes who "violently slashed paintings in order to get their messages across".

In 1914, Mary Richardson attacked Diego Velazquez's painting The Rokeby Venus with a meat cleaver in a protest against the arrest of Emmeline Pankhurst.

Mr De Koning said targeting famous art had "marked an escalation" in Just Stop Oil's action and warned it will "continue to escalate unless the government meets our demand" to stop future gas and oil projects.

He told Sky News: "If things need to escalate then we're going to take inspiration from past successful movements and we're going to do everything we can.

"If that's unfortunately what it needs to come to, then that's unfortunately what it needs to come to.

"We're fighting for our lives, why would we do any less?"

Asked directly whether future protests could involve slashing artwork, the spokesman replied: "It could potentially come to that at one point in the future, yeah."

Two Just Stop Oil activists, Hannah Hunt and Eden Lazarus, are due to face trial on Tuesday accused of causing criminal damage to John Constable's The Hay Wain.

Last week, a Just Stop Oil protester was jailed for gluing himself to the frame of a Van Gogh painting in a London gallery. A judge said the 18th-century frame had been "permanently damaged" by the stunt.

Mr De Koning said Just Stop Oil activists were "not going to be intimidated by potential prison time".

"At least in prison you get three meals a day and shelter and water," he said.

"In 20 years' time, who knows if that's still the case for millions of people."

The incident allegedly happened on Wandsworth Bridge

Cyclist tells car stopped in bus lane to 'get out of the f***ing way' but it turns out to be unmarked police car

England Three Lions football badge

Who will England play in the next round of the World Cup?

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad.

Man, 32, charged with murder of boxing trainer who was stabbed to death on a bridge in London

Dr Ranj Singh at the European Diversity Awards 2022

TV doctor slams the British Curry Awards after racist joke made on stage and a Winston Churchill item auctioned off

Breaking
Breaking News

HSBC to close 114 branches across UK

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

Ms Fulani, left complained of being subjected to uncomfortable questions by a palace aide

Royal aide resigns and apologises after race row erupts at Queen Consort’s Palace reception

The England team training in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium

Half of the England squad have been taken ill with a virus the day before the Test series against Pakistan

Post box alongside Post Office sign

Royal Mail strike: Are Post Offices open on strike days?

Shower Head

12-year-old girl dies from ‘steam inhalation’ in extremely rare reaction after taking a shower at home

Rashford dedicated the goal to his friend

Pictured: Friend who Marcus Rashford dedicated World Cup goal to after losing long cancer battle

Police were called to a home in Friskney yesterday

Woman, 39, arrested after two boys, aged 10, found stabbed in home following nine hour stand-off

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail.

Dad-of-two jailed for running burglars off the road 'blown away' after strangers raise £77,000 for legal fees

Exclusive
Police stations across the UK have been shutting their doors at a rate of more than one per week

Police stations closing at the rate of one per week, LBC reveals

Country singer Jake Flint, 37, died in his sleep hours after his wedding

Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint dies aged 37 just hours after getting married

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas

Ambulance staff to hold first strike in 30 years ahead of Christmas as looming NHS winter crisis worsens

The drug has been shown to be effective in patients with mild alzheimer's

New Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab hailed as ‘historic’ but questions remain about side effects and impact of use
Ministers have scrapped plans to turn boats around

Ministers scrap ‘pushback’ tactics against migrant boats attempting Channel crossing

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of killing boys in south-east London

Turkeys could be in short supply this Christmas

UK heading for 'big, big shortages' of turkeys at Christmas after 'worst-ever bird flu outbreak'
White British people are a minority in London and Birmingham

White Britons are a minority in the UK's two largest cities, new figures show

David Orton

'Self-pitying and self-obsessed': Transgender paedophile jailed after grooming and impregnating teenage girl
Gareth Southgate congratulates Marcus Rashford

England 3-0 Wales: Three Lions roar into next round of the World Cup with routine win over timid Dragons
Geri Halliwell is embroiled in a planning dispute with neighbours

Geri Horner's new horse barn is knocking out the local village's phone signal, neighbours claim
A mother said she was outraged by the depictions of puberty

Mother's fury as primary school teaches daughter, 8, about masturbation, wet dreams and 'signs boys are in puberty'
England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash

England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force
Bacon

Eating bacon was the 'defining moment' in author's departure from Islam

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith
Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

