Police make 104 arrests during anti-lockdown protest march in London

6 November 2020, 06:15

Hundreds of people marched in central London
Hundreds of people marched in central London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police arrested 104 anti-lockdown protesters in central London as hundreds marched calling for 'freedom' on the day tougher coronavirus rules came into force in England.

Officers urged demonstrators to go home as they took to the streets near Trafalgar Square on Thursday evening, warning those who had gathered that they were breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Protesters, very few of whom were wearing face coverings, began to walk up the Strand soon after 6pm, chanting "freedom" and "no more lockdown".

Trailed by a large number of officers from both the City of London and Metropolitan Police forces, protesters were repeatedly told to go home, with one officer shouting at a group: "You are breaking the law."

104 people were arrested
104 people were arrested. Picture: PA

The Met said in a statement the majority of arrests were for breaches of the new regulations and the number of arrests was expected to increase as the operation continued through the night.

Commander Jane Connors, who is leading the operation, said the force's main priority had been to "keep Londoners safe".

"We are eight months into this national pandemic and frankly there can be no excuse for people to dangerously breach regulations which are there to prevent further spread of coronavirus," she said.

"Tonight, a crowd of people chose to ignore the new regulations, to behave irresponsibly and meet in a dangerous manner. More than 100 of these people have now been arrested and will have to face the consequences of their actions."

Four protesters, one of whom was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, were arrested by police officers near the gates of Charing Cross Station.

Soon after 7pm, a smaller demonstration gathered near Primark on Oxford Street, where a number of protesters were grouped in by two lines of officers.

Those clustered in by police chanted "stand up" while officers encouraged protesters gathered nearby to go home.

"You need to leave, you are breaching coronavirus restrictions," one officer told demonstrators.

The Metropolitan Police said that protesters were ignoring directions from officers and warned enforcement action would be taken against those who did not disperse.

"This gathering is unlawful and is putting others at risk," a tweet by the force said.

"We are directing those there to go home.

"Failure to do so will result in enforcement action."

A number of police vans and officers were still in place on Oxford Street soon before 8pm, while a number of protesters remained grouped in.

Commander Connors said: "I would continue to urge people across the city to keep yourselves safe and stick to the regulations."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests in Detroit

US election officials concerned by threats and protesters

Donald Trump

Republicans desert Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims

Nancy Pelosi

Soul-searching House Democrats look for reasons for losses

An election protest in Detroit

Facebook bans major ‘Stop the Steal’ group for sowing violence
Donald Trump

Networks cut away from Trump’s White House address

A flooding rescue scene in Honduras

Dozens dead in Central America as weakened Eta wreaks havoc

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump made the comments in the White House

'Trump will have blood on his hands if there is violence after speech' Democrat tells LBC
'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle
Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be an atheist than Christian'

Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian'
Nadine's tale left Eddie with his head in his hands at times

'I won't be able to cope' distraught business owner tells LBC she needs financial support
'You can't fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns

'You cannot fully social distance in a class of 30,' school governor warns
Teaching assistant "scared" to work as she is "ignored" over Covid concerns

Teaching assistant "scared" to work as she is "ignored" over Covid concerns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London