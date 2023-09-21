Breaking News

Police officer charged with murdering Chris Kaba remanded in custody

Chris Kaba was killed last year. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A Me police officer charged with the murder of rapper Chris Kaba has been remanded in custody.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Kaba was killed by a single bullet in the shooting in south London on September 6 last year.

The officer accused of murdering him appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning ahead of a further hearing at the Old Bailey on the same afternoon.

The officer has only been identified as NX121, with an anonymity order granted.

Mr Kaba's parents and the family sat in the public gallery as the officer appeared in the dock.

Photos of the aftermath of the shooting showed a bullet hole in the windscreen of the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving in Streatham Hill.

The father-to-be's death sparked protests against the police as his family called for justice over the 24-year-old's death.

Chris Kaba. Picture: LBC

Chris Kaba . Picture: Supplied

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said on Wednesday morning: "Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

"Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Chris Kaba's parents and family arrive in court. Picture: Alamy

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

The officer has been suspended from duty.