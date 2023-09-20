Breaking News

Police officer charged with murder after shooting of Chris Kaba in south London

Chris Kaba was shot and killed in Streatham Hill. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Will Taylor

A police officer has been charged with murder after the shooting of Chris Kaba in south London.

Kaba was killed by a single bullet in the shooting in Streatham Hill on September 6 last year.

Photos of the aftermath showed a bullet hole in the windscreen of the Audi that he was driving.

The father-to-be's death sparked protests against the police as his family called for justice over the 24-year-old's death.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said on Wednesday morning: "Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

Kaba was killed by a single bullet. Picture: Handout

"Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The officer, who cannot be named yet due to legal reasons, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 21.

They have been suspended from duty.

Kaba's death has sparked protests. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "We have fully supported the IOPC [Independent Office for Police Conduct] investigation as it has worked to establish the facts.

"Today's announcement is a significant and serious development. We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case."

Kaba's family spoke about the impact of his death a year on from the shooting.

They said they are worried about receiving "another call" when their children leave the house. His father Prosper said he has "lost the taste for life".